these celebrity jewels are cool

As also stated in an article by Glamor, every time we visited the website of a jewelry brand worn by celebrities and found out the prices we were forced to turn around. However, trying doesn’t hurt and the success of Missoma Jewelery (@MissomaLondon) proves it. Loved by J-Lo, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson, Missoma is an artisan, ethical and conscious brand which was born in 2008 in Notting Hill, in the heart of London. A journey determined to stimulate creativity and respect the planet, all in an accessible way.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is 2007 when Missoma jewels appear for the first time on the cover of a fashion magazinethanks to the head of ELLE UK. To interpret its charm and character, Jennifer Lopez. The singer, who has changed her surname today, shone thanks to a pair of hoop earrings that lit up her face. Renamed Hot Rox, returned a few weeks from J-Lo’s dream wedding, and she herself was immortalized in Capri, on her honeymoon, flattering her green and red printed dress with a pair of emerald earrings. In addition to that of Latin pop, the next queen of the United Kingdom also loves Missoma jewels: Kate Middleton has been wearing the brand’s charming and gemstone earrings practically since 2019. How can we forget that time she enchanted everyone in an emerald green dress?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The royals of England (including Megan), but also of cinema (Emma Watson), music (Adele, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, obviously together with J-Lo) and fashion belong to the Missoma team. From Gigi to Bella and Kendall, every single it-girl of our time has a set of Missoma rings, necklaces or earrings. Wrapped in a voluminous black leather jacket, Gigi Hadid proved that a pair of heart earrings and a gold anklet or, alternatively, a chain worn over a dark T-shirt, are all we need to brighten up a dull day. – a bit like with Prada’s yellow Triangle. During her vacation off St. Barts, Bella Hadid launched the trend of the year, which is a blue satin set and a riot of gold jewelry.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Among the reasons why we love (we too) Missoma jewels – “Iconic Jewelery you can wear on repeat” and “Consciously handcrafted”, there are undoubtedly the affordable prices and an ethical and planet-care approach which includes a zero-emission delivery service and the commitment with the charity TreeSisters to plant at least one million trees by 2026 to combat climate change and above all deforestation. Do we really need to add more?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io