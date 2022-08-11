There are new documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Hear that nervous click-click? It’s the sound of celebrities quietly deleting their likes from the winning Instagram statement Johnny Depp posted after winning his libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, earlier this year. About a million words have been written about the case, so I’m sure I don’t need to recap. In short, though, Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic violence, but without explicitly naming him as the culprit. The televised trial was a sickeningly sordid spectacle: one lawyer described it as the “litigation equivalent of the Squid Game”. Heard endured ruthless ridicule and came away with her reputation in tatters, while Hollywood largely rallied behind Depp.

Now, however, it appears that attitudes towards Depp may be slipping. Twitter sleuths have noted that more than a dozen celebrities appear to have “unliked” the actor’s Instagram post in the past two months. The list includes Bella Hadid, Halle Bailey, Amanda Knox(!), and a bunch of people I’ve never heard of but who are apparently pretty famous.

What could be causing this huge unliking? Probably the fact that more than 6,000 pages of court documents were recently made public that provide a lot of new and unpleasant information about Johnny Depp. Interestingly, Depp fans were responsible for bringing this information to light, crowdfunding the fees needed to get the declassified documents, which contain allegations that Depp and Heard’s lawyers managed to keep out of the public eye. own judgement. The idea was to bring up Heard’s dirty laundry, but their efforts seem to have backfired: The documents are full of unsavory information about Depp and reveal the extent to which his legal team used misogyny as a weapon during the trial.

One of the more unsavory tidbits to appear in the documents may be the claim that Depp’s legal team tried to introduce “nude photos” of Heard into evidence and tried to bring up his “brief stint as a stripper.” It is unknown which nude photos they were referring to, and they were ultimately not used at trial. However, in 2014, Heard’s iCloud account was hacked and hundreds of nude photos of her spread online, causing her understandable distress. If Depp tried to bring these photos up in a televised trial, this sounds a lot like revenge porn, pure evil designed to humiliate Heard. It’s also a horrible reminder that if a woman doesn’t lead a perfectly chaste life, the world will find a way to present her as a “bitch” who is responsible for everything that happens to her.

The documents released were reported to include: text messages from Depp’s then-assistant about the time the actor allegedly “kicked” Heard on a flight; Depp’s legal team’s cynical attempt to implicate Heard in the death of a friend who died in a car accident; the fact that Heard voluntarily gave up “tens of millions of dollars” to which he was entitled in his divorce proceedings with Johnny Depp; a statement from Depp in which he said that Heard had never caused him physical or mental harm; disturbing text messages between Depp and musician Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of abuse by more than a dozen women, cases he denies; claims that the photos and audio recordings submitted by Depp were digitally manipulated and edited.

While none of this makes Depp look good, it’s important to note that it’s not like he looked like a boy scout in the first place. He is about a man who lost a libel case against the newspaper The Sun in 2020 after the newspaper described him as a “wife beater.” This is a guy who joked with a friend about how Heard should be killed. “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” he wrote. “I’ll take her burned corpse from her after her to make sure she’s dead.”

Depp has a well-documented history of toxic behavior, and yet throughout the trial, there was a very long line of people willing to dismiss his bad behavior while throwing up any excuse to portray Heard in a negative light. Will the information contained in the court documents significantly change people’s opinion of Depp and Heard? Beyond that some celebrities distance themselves from Depp, I doubt it. If the trial showed us anything, it is that misogyny is more attractive to many people than facts.

Arwa Mahdawi is a columnist for Guardian.

