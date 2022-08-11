The video game that deserves its movie

As well as Uncharted came to the cinema and it is said that Pirates of the Caribbean is a free version of Monkey Island, we tell you what other story your feature film should have.

Cinema, series and video games go hand in hand. This year, Sony Pictures and PlayStation They led to Uncharted to the big screen, with the protagonists of Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg. We can also mention the saga of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich in addition to having part of its inspiration in one of the attractions of Disneyone could say that he had some idea that he took from the Monkey Islandone of the best video games ever seen to come out of the company LucasArts.

And if of LucasArts we talked about, it must be said that this video game company that george lucas created in the early 80’s has in its catalog a title worthy of becoming a phenomenal animated story. LucasArts It stood out since its foundation for the graphic adventures created by its developers, and among those productions appeared the phenomenal Grim Fandangoreleased in 1998 for computers.

The graphic adventure was created by Tim Schafer and Bret Mogilefskyand focused on the history of manny skullan employee of the world of the dead who was involved in a corruption scandal. manny skull is the seller of travel packages in the Department of Death, where the dead enter and according to their purchasing power they have the possibility of reaching the place of eternal rest at a greater or lesser speed, being a Train the best option.

Grim Fandango It was the first video game to be developed with the grime enginea new system for graphic adventures that used to be associated with the famous “click and point” where the user moved his character with the mouse. It was acclaimed for being one of the best video games thought up by LucasArtsframed within the noir cinema, with influences from films such as White House, the maltese falcon Y The Godfatheramong several other feature films.

+ The actor who could play Manny Calavera

Thinking that it would be impossible to make a live action of Grim Fandango without losing its charm, the logical thing would be to point to an animation for an adult audience, like the one seen in Love, Death and Robotsalthough it could also have a development for the little ones and look for an art similar to that of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse either Mitchell vs. themachines. Who would be the ideal actor to play manny skull? The timbre of his voice, his gallant demeanor among the dead and his aversion to vices make it impossible not to think of Jon Hamwho we have already seen play a character with some similar characteristics in Mad Men, Don Draper. In this case, you should add the quota of humor, since like all video games of LucasArtsIf there is something that characterizes their stories, it is sarcasm.