The time Beyoncè was inspired by Lorella Cuccarini

On the evening of May 22, 2011 Beyoncé brought one to the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Billboard Music Awards performance which left open-mouthed not only the 15,000 people present, but also the 8 million spectators connected from homes across the United States. For her performance, the pop star was influenced by a show presented in February of the previous year by none other than by Lorella Cuccarini at the Sanremo Festival. The link between the two was an Italian make-up artist, Antonella, who showed Bey the video of the Italian showgirl’s Sanremo performance on YouTube. As taken by Rockol, it was Beyoncé herself who confirmed that she was inspired by the exhibition taken from the music “The Forbidden Planet”, signed by the choreographer Luca Tommassini. In an interview with AOL, the former Destiny’s Child star said: “I have never worked as hard in my life as in recent weeks to make this performance. My makeup artist showed me Lorella Cuccarini’s performance a year ago and inspired me a lot. I met the people who worked on it. The technology and the concept are brilliant. Thank God for YouTube or I would never have seen something so inspiring. La Cuccarini? He’s a genius“.