The forceful declaration of Camila Sodi for Brad Pitt

The actress Camila Sody The 36-year-old is one of the most internationalized Latin artists and despite being one of the most sought after in the industry, these days she is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in the Yucatan Peninsula in her native Mexico.

Although her face rose to fame throughout Latin America with her participation in Luis Miguel, the series, where she gave life to Erika, a character inspired by Isabella Camil, who was one of the most important romances of the Sun of Mexico.Camila Sodi He has an interesting career in the world of entertainment.

Camila Sody She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than two and a half million followers from all over the world who do not lose track of her. For them, Thalia’s niece shares photos of her best looks, poses, trips and previews of her work.

Camilla Sody. Source: instagram @camilasodi_

In the last days Camila Sody She has shown her fans how much she has fun and relaxes on her vacations, as well as posing with the latest swimsuits and showing off her well-crafted silhouette, a product of her genetics, her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition.

Camila Sodi and her love for Brad Pitt. Source: instagram @camilasodi_

But what really surprised his fans is the statement he made Camila Sody in his instagram stories towards his colleague, the actor Brad Pitt. She shared a photo of the promotional poster for the movie ‘Bullet Train’ starring Angelina Jolie’s ex and wrote: “My husband” thus declaring the immense admiration she has for him.