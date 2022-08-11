The comfortable dresses of Jennifer Lawrence that we all want

Jennifer Lawrence She gave birth to her first child a few months ago and now she has once again taken to the streets of New York to show her most comfortable and spring looks. The dresses They are your allies when it comes to leaving your house to run errands or get together with friends.

The designs that the actress chooses are versatile, comfortable and made of light materials to withstand the high temperatures of the city. If you need a dress for this season, we recommend the Jennifer Lawrence for these reasons.

Jennifer Lawrence takes advantage of spring to show her loose white dress. Photo: Instagram.

The dress Ibiza white is the most classic of all for spring. Jennifer Lawrence She opted for a midi length one, with thin straps and a straight neckline, along with low sandals with black straps and a black imitation leather bag with a brown handle.

This design is super comfortable because it is loose and white, which helps to reflect light and not absorb it, which generates more heat in your body. If you don’t want it to be baggy, you can bet on a black or brown belt to define your waist.

This brown dress is one of the most flattering for the figure and the actress. Photo: Instagram.

For an afternoon outing with friends, Jennifer Lawrence opted for a dress brown square neckline, fitted waist and pleated skirt along with brown clogs with double straps and small heels, sunglasses with animal print frames and a blue Dior bag.

Here the actress is seen in a more chic and urban way, thanks to the combination of neutral colors that felt great on her. In addition, the dress It favored her a lot thanks to the adjustment of the waist that marked her bust and stylized her legs.

Jennifer Lawrence opts for neutral colors in each of her dresses. Photo: Instagram.

Finally, Jennifer Lawrence chose a dress dark blue satin and lingerie style together with a loose blue shirt, Dior asymmetric bag in blue and camel sandals. Again, the actress wore clothes in neutral colors that favored her hair and her skin, and that also went very well together.

East dress You can also wear it at night with a black or blue blazer with shoulder pads to mark shoulders and waist, and stilettos to define legs and stylize them.

Jennifer Lawrence presents the dresses most cool for the spring/summer season. Do you already have yours?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!