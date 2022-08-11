The best Robin Williams movies from ‘Dead Poets Club’ to ‘Jumanji’ and where to watch them

Today 8 years ago that left us one of the most striking interpretive figures of contemporary cinema. We talk how not of robin-williamsthe Oscar winner in 1998 for The unstoppable Will Hunting and three other times nominated in different leading roles. The actor unknowingly suffered from Lewy body dementia, a degenerative mental illness and irreversible, which currently has no cure. On the morning of August 11, she hanged herself with her own belt and Hollywood said goodbye to one of the smiles that had made millions of viewers around the world enjoy the most. As a sincere tribute, these are his best films, since Dead poets society a Jumanji:

‘The Dead Poets Club’ (1989)

It was the second nomination for Robin Williams after good morning vietnam in 1987. His character from John Keating It has surely inspired a good number of teachers. Dead poets society It is one of the most inspiring stories of the cinema of the 80s and a timeless classic that still, to this day, continues to excite us.

Where you can see?: Disney+

‘Awakenings’ (1990)

williams was a spectacular actor, capable of replicating performers of the stature of Robert De Niro. Here he is a doctor treating several victims of an encephalitis epidemic that has left them catatonic. But hope is not lost yet a new treatment could revive them.

Where you can see?: Movistar +

‘The Fisher King’ (1991)

This comedy with dramatic overtones reunited Williams and Jeff Bridges under the direction of Terry Gilliam. Fallen from grace, the two characters they play will search New York for the Holy Grail.

Where you can see?: (Rental) Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon and Rakuten TV.

‘Jumanji’ (1995)

Although at the time the criticism was not very flattering with her, Jumanji is one of those tapes that has stayed in the retina of millennials. The adventure, chases and animals offered by the terrible board game obsessed the public. So much so that his dialogues and winks form part of today’s pop culture.

Where you can see?: Netflix

‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

It is without any doubt Williams’ best performance. Nobody like the bohemian and lonely Professor Sean to teach us to love life above all else. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck took the Oscar at the time for writing the script.

Where you can see?: hbo max