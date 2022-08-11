Terry Crews’ car that even Sylvester Stallone envies

In the saga of “The Expendables” Sylvester Stallone stands out above the rest, however, in the garages of the actors in the cast, Terry Crews prevails for a car that generates everyone’s envy. He walks in and finds out which one we’re talking about.

August 11, 2022 01:56 a.m.

“The indestructibles” It came about as a tribute to the action movies of the ’80s and ’90s. With Sylvester Stallone at the head, this saga brings together a series of actors with the image of “tough guys” on the big screen. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews and even the same arnold schwarzenegger They have had a part in some of the tapes.

And although Stallone stands out above the rest, in addition to his leading role, he is also part of the production of the film, Terry Crews prevails when talking about the garages of each of the protagonists. The 54-year-old actor is a renowned lover of speed and boasts a collection that even Rocky Balboa himself is envious of.

The former NFL player spearheads his garage with a Rolls Royce Ghost whose market value reaches 350 thousand dollars. This machine from the British manufacturer is one of the most luxurious and exclusive cars of the brand, its design and composition are one of such elegance that makes it an object of desire for any collector.

In addition, its performance on the asphalt has nothing to envy to any supercar. Thanks to its 6.6-liter V12-cylinder engine that is supercharged with two turbochargersthis Rolls Royce reaches 571 horsepower and a maximum torque of 850 Nm, something that translates into about 250 kilometers per hour of maximum speed.

The Ghost model was first presented in 2010, but its second generation and last update was carried out in 2020, so it is a relatively new Rolls Royce. And it is that despite the rudeness that Terry Crews can inspire with his muscles about to explode, the actor showed the exact delicacy to get one of the cars with the greatest presence in the automotive world.

+ This is Terry Crews’ Rolls Royce that generates envy