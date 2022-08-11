‘Tata´Martino full of praise for Marcelo Flores

Marcelo Flores had his debut yesterday with the Mexican National Team in the Nations League duel against Suriname, despite missing a penalty in the second half, Gerardo Martino full of praise for the player who plays for Arsenal.

At minute 81 he came on as a substitute and had an opportunity to debut as goal scorer with the ‘Tri’, although the shot from 11 steps was not effective.

Gerardo Martino assured at the end that the player has great potential, he is very skilled and quick on the court, so very good things are expected for him in his professional career.

“He is a boy who has a huge future, with a self-confidence to play, ask for the ball and face. What I regret is that we did not find help to transmit that patience and tranquility”, he declared in a conference.

After missing the maximum penalty, Marcelo Flores did not bow his head and continued to take advantage of the few minutes he was given on the field against Surinam to be able to show up. Flores made two very good shots on goal that were saved by the goalkeeper of the rival team.

Marcelo Flores will wait for the next match against Jamaica next week to be able to redeem himself with the Mexican National Team after missing a penalty that could have been his first goal with the Tricolor shirt and a dream debut.

The Mexican player is being considered in Gerardo Martino’s last calls prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but the same Argentine strategist has emphasized that he should be taken little by little and not rush his process.