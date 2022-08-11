Price of the dollar today August 10, peso manages to appreciate

Today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.04 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the record of this Banxico session, the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.0331 units. This means that the peso gained 23.57 cents compared to yesterday’s Tuesday session. This is how the dollar is quoted in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331

: Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331 HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.54 Banamex : Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.75

: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.75 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.32 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.62

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.62 IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.32 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.19 Monex: Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $20.09 – Sale: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.62

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.62 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45- Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45- Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Buy: $19.11 – Sell: $20.61

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,938.00 with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.63 pesos, for $24.48 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

