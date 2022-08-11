mtv vmas 2022 nominees when and where to see awards

If music is what you are most passionate about, you are reading the right note, since the MTV VMAs 2022 And so that you don’t miss a single detail, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy these prizes to the fullest.

The event will be harmonized with live shows dand Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and J Balvin, and other nominees such as Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd have yet to be confirmed.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

First of all, you must schedule the day and time. The event will take place next August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jerseybut the transmission in Mexico will be from 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs live?

There are two ways to follow the live broadcast of the best music awards. The first is through the MTV channel (IZZI 236, Dish 260 and Sky 701), and the second option is through the official MTV page on Facebook.

So far, the name of the presenters of the MTV VMAs 2022 It remains a mystery, but it is expected to be revealed a few days before the award ceremony.

How to vote at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Something incredible about these awards is thate fans can cast their vote to support their favorite artist. You only have to access the following link www.mtv.com/vma/vote and there is no excuse because you can vote up to 10 times in one day.

Full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs

Among the artists who leading the list of nominees is Harry Styles and Doja Cat, with six categories each. Followed by Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, while on the latin category They include Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, Karol G, among other greats of the genre.

We leave you the complete list:

video of the year

Doja Cat – Woman Way

2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug

Shivers – Ed Sheeran

As it was – Harry Styles

Industry baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo

All Too Well – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

best new artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latte

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

best collaboration

Way 2 Sexy

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

INDUSTRY BABY

Sweetest Pie

One Right Now

FAME

STAY

better pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

best hip hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

best latin

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Titi Asked Me”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

best k pop

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

best long video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Presentation in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK -The Virtual

BTS-Minecraft

Charlie XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

Video ‘For Good’

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

best photography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties. Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam. Epic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – N95. pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side. Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well. Republic Records

best address

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties. Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever. Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – Shivers. Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well. Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God. Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh). Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy. O.V.O. / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times. Interscope Records/MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie. 300Entertainment

Better visual effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever. Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – My Universe. Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5. pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie. 300Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY. Columbia Records

best choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance. BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – Woman. Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – Tears In The Club. Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side. Keep Cool / RCA Records

best edit