mtv vmas 2022 nominees when and where to see awards
If music is what you are most passionate about, you are reading the right note, since the MTV VMAs 2022 And so that you don’t miss a single detail, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy these prizes to the fullest.
The event will be harmonized with live shows dand Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and J Balvin, and other nominees such as Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd have yet to be confirmed.
When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?
First of all, you must schedule the day and time. The event will take place next August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jerseybut the transmission in Mexico will be from 7:00 p.m.
Where to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs live?
There are two ways to follow the live broadcast of the best music awards. The first is through the MTV channel (IZZI 236, Dish 260 and Sky 701), and the second option is through the official MTV page on Facebook.
So far, the name of the presenters of the MTV VMAs 2022 It remains a mystery, but it is expected to be revealed a few days before the award ceremony.
How to vote at the 2022 MTV VMAs?
Something incredible about these awards is thate fans can cast their vote to support their favorite artist. You only have to access the following link www.mtv.com/vma/vote and there is no excuse because you can vote up to 10 times in one day.
Full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs
Among the artists who leading the list of nominees is Harry Styles and Doja Cat, with six categories each. Followed by Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, while on the latin category They include Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, Karol G, among other greats of the genre.
We leave you the complete list:
video of the year
- Doja Cat – Woman Way
- 2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug
- Shivers – Ed Sheeran
- As it was – Harry Styles
- Industry baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo
- All Too Well – Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- bad bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
song of the year
- Adele – “Easy On Me”
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
best new artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- latte
- Måneskin
- SEVENTEEN
best collaboration
- Way 2 Sexy
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- INDUSTRY BABY
- Sweetest Pie
- One Right Now
- FAME
- STAY
better pop
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”
best hip hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
- Latto – “Big Energy”
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
best rock
- Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
- Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
- Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
- Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
- Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”
- Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
- panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”
best latin
- Anitta – “Wrap”
- Bad Bunny – “Titi Asked Me”
- Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
- Chloe – “Have Mercy”
- HER – “For Anyone”
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
- The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
best k pop
- BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
- ITZY – “CRAZY”
- LISA – “LALISA”
- SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
- Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
- TWICE – “The Feels”
best long video
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
- Madonna-Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Presentation in the Metaverse
- BLACKPINK -The Virtual
- BTS-Minecraft
- Charlie XCX – Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience
Video ‘For Good’
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto – “P*ssy”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
- Stromae – “Fils de joie”
best photography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties. Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam. Epic Records
- Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – N95. pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side. Keep Cool / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well. Republic Records
best address
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties. Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever. Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Ed Sheeran – Shivers. Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well. Republic Records
Best Art Direction
- Adele – Oh My God. Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh). Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy. O.V.O. / Republic Records
- Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times. Interscope Records/MCA Nashville
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie. 300Entertainment
Better visual effects
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever. Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay X BTS – My Universe. Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5. pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie. 300Entertainment
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY. Columbia Records
best choreography
- BTS – Permission to Dance. BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
- Doja Cat – Woman. Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – Tears In The Club. Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – As It Was. Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY. Columbia Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side. Keep Cool / RCA Records
best edit
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties. Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh). Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – brutal. Geffen Records
- ROSALIA – SAOKO. Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well. Republic Records
- The Weeknd – Take My Breath. XO / Republic Records