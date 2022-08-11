MLS 2-1 Liga MX | All Star Game 2022: MLS suffers but maintains its hegemony over Liga MX

Cwith a controversial and suffered party closure, Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX Stars 2-1 this Wednesday in All Star 2022 to maintain its hegemony over Mexican soccer.

People had just finished taking their places in the stands at Minnesota’s Allianz Field when LAFC’s Mexican striker appeared, Carlos Vela, only to the second post to put a forceful front and open the scoring just three minutes into the action.

That’s where the Mexican team began to work, with a very eager Luis Quiones but with very little communion with the companions, which prevented him from standing up to the doorman Blake.

The few attempts that managed to transcend in the first half by Liga MX they were perfectly intervened by the Jamaican goalkeeper and his defenders.

For the second half, there was practically a new eleven from Diego Cocca with many more Mexicans like Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chvez, Kevin Alvarez and Luis Reyes, who did change the face of the team.

Chvez was perhaps the most participative player in Liga MX in the complement, planting himself on at least four occasions outside the area and looking to shoot at the goal.

When the Mexicans played better, the Spanish Carles Gil fell into the area and the whistler did not hesitate to mark the maximum penalty, which was exchanged for a goal by another old acquaintance, the Peruvian Ral Ruidaz.

Shortly after that goal, the side of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Kevin Álvarez, put in a real shot that left the Americans standing and brought Mexican football closer on the scoreboard.

In the play immediately after the goal came the controversy with a clear hand within the area that could be marked as a penalty but that did not even require to be reviewed by the VAR.