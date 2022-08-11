Minecraft and Genshin Impact come together in the most unpredictable way

A player has created a spectacular crossover between the two video games and shared it in a fun video.

Both Minecraft and Genshin Impact are two of the most popular games in the recent history of the video game industry. So it is not illogical to ask: What would happen if the mechanics of the two games were combined? Well, we have the answer. Apparently a player has created a funny crossover between the two games and has published the video on Reddit, earning the respect of thousands and thousands of users around the world.

We were recently able to discover how some players had recreated the setting of Netflix’s hit ‘The Squid Game’ series in Genshin Impact by using a tool that allows scenarios to be modified. Today it was the turn of Minecraftwhich has made its appearance on the scene in the vast steppes of Mondstadt.

Take a look at the video that we will share below to see how it would look if a Minecraft character sneaks into the vast world of Genshin Impact. You will love the result!

They change a Genshin Impact warrior for a Minecraft character

A Reddit user known as H4xolotl has published a video in which he turns Amber, from Genshin Impact, into a Minecraft character. But she hasn’t stopped there, she has included wild creatures like foxes, zombies, creepers and other mythical Minecraft constructions like boats.

The combination of both worlds is really crazy, but it is wonderful crazy!

In the video we see the Minecraft character in Mondstadt, a region of Genshin Impact, while Throw an adorable “pocket creeper” to the ground that dances, hunts wild animals and fights other creatures belonging to the world of Minecraft. this fantastic crossover It has made us dream even more about the possibility of one day being able to play a Minecraft RPG of this magnitude and has allowed us to see how much fun it would be. What do you think about the prowess of this user? Have you hallucinated with the video?