Man accused of kidnapping Lady Gaga’s dogs sentenced

The Angels. A second man accused of stealing two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, in an episode during which the dog walker was shot and wounded, He was sentenced this Thursday in the United States after admitting his participation in the act.

Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, was sentenced to six years in prison for second-degree robbery of two of the singer’s three French bulldogs, in 2021.

Whaley was part of a gang that shot dog walker Ryan Fischer while he was exercising the three award-winning pets in Hollywood in February 2021.

Fischer was shot in the chest and said on Instagram a month later that he had suffered a collapsed lung.

The “Poker Face” singer offered a $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs.

Whaley’s conviction came a week after his accomplice Jaylin Keyshawn was jailed and that alleged shooter James Howard Jackson be recaptured.

Jackson had been released due to a “clerical error,” according to authorities. He is charged with attempted murder, second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.

The woman who police said turned over the dogs to collect the offered reward was charged with complicity and receiving stolen property.

Los Angeles police said the dogs had been stolen for their value on the black market and not because they belonged to the famous singer.

Small and friendly, and therefore easy to catch, French bulldogs are rare.

Their relative scarcity and their association with stars such as Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna, gives them additional prestige and high value.