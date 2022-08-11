La Nación / A man wanted to “meet” Selena Gómez by sneaking into her house at dawn

A stalker tried to enter Selena Gómez’s home in Los Angeles (USA), last Sunday, July 10, at dawn, when the singer and actress was not there. According to a report from the entertainment news portal TMZ, a man was caught trying to sneak into the former Disney girl’s mansion. The star’s security personnel noticed the presence of a stranger in the place, so they arrested him before the stalker jumped the fence of the property.

The harasser was apprehended by the guards, who called 911 to report the cop at the “Ice Cream” interpreter’s house. Before the California police officers, the man declared that he did not intend to harm Gómez, he only wanted to meet her in person, the guards of the residence, however, declared that the subject tried to escape when he was discovered, so his intentions did not they were quite good.

Also read: Fake news: Italian journalist lost his account to announce the false death of Benedict XVI

It is not the first time that this type of situation has occurred in Gómez’s house, since previously a “fan” tried to enter her home to meet her. The 29-year-old singer and actress was in Paris (France) this past weekend to promote her makeup line called “Rare Beauty”; this was the reason for her absence from her house in Los Angeles.

Another worrying situation that occurred in front of the singer’s house was when an unknown man set fire to a mattress that had Selena’s name written in blood. The case did not escalate, since the guards intervened, but Gomez’s fans are already worried about these repeated cases of harassment. The artist has not yet given any statement about this harassment that she experienced from the harassers.

It may interest you: Images of the Machine Gun Kelly documentary circulate in Paraguay