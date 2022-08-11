Kim Kardashian designs her own hearing aids, do you like them? – The Sun of Mexico

kim kardashian has been characterized in recent years by exploring different industries with which it has undertaken successful projectseither by itself or in collaboration with a firm.

Despite the fact that her personal life is not at its best, since last weekend she ended her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, the oldest in the clan kardashian has once again surprised his followers with the launch of his own wireless headphones.

It may interest you: Oura Ring: the technology that is driving famous people crazy in Hollywood

It’s about collaboration Beats x Kim design in which the socialite intervened by combining her knowledge of fashion with functionality and technologycreating minimalist shapes and textures.

“I wanted to break the idea that headphones have to be colorful to attract attention. That’s why I decided to collaborate with the brand since it stands out for creating simple products that go unnoticed,” shared Kardashian.





As part of the launch, the socialite stars in a series of photographs and videos that are part of the official campaign, where she shares her inspiration and what led her to be part of this project.

The snapshots that were posted on his official account Instagram, they already exceed two million “likes”. In them, Kim wears a sporty look in a nude colour, made up of satin shorts and a strapless bodysuit with an open back. In her hands she holds the three Models available of the product, while in the ears it uses the Moon model. “I am excited to present this. They will be available in three neutral colors and are designed for me,” reads the description.

For his part, Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of apple servicessaid “Kim brought her characteristic minimalist style to the early headphones personalized. We are excited to offer this design to fans of the music and fashionistas alike.”

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

thought of as a fashion statement, people can express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasting looks.

The earphones They will be available for purchase online next Tuesday, August 16 and in physical stores from Wednesday, August 17 and in three neutral colors: light (Moon), medium (Dune) and dark (Earth).