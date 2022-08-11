John Wick 4 will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves saga

john wick 4, which premieres an exciting trailer at Comic-Con, is going to be the longest movie in the series. This has been confirmed Chad Stahelksidirector responsible for this fourth chapter, who will once again have Keanu Reeves as a great protagonist. The film will last more than 131 minutesa generous footage, surpassing the other installments.

john wick 4 is practically finished and will be the longest film in the saga

In recent years, perhaps letting themselves be carried away by the benefits of the format of television series, movies have been counting on longer durations and more and more extensive footage. In the case of the series John Wick the progression is more than evident. The original 2014 film lasted 101 minuteswhile the sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2hard 122 minutes. In John Wick 3: Parabellum a small big jump was found, 131 minutesand with john wick 4, which opens in 2023, we have seen it again. However, Chad Stahelski doesn’t think it’s too obvious to the viewer. “It’s the longest, but not that long”explained to Collider.

The filmmaker himself confirms that the film is essentially finished. “We are already in the final stretch in the editing, we have everything ready in the absence of our music and some special effects shots. At the moment, we love the music we have. Tyler Bates stay with us, making our scenes even bigger. Regarding the special effects, they will be completed throughout the year, but we are already in the final stretch. We are very close to the final assembly”, he adds. “One thing in particular that we still need to assemble is the final sequence, very emotional, with very careful and specific lighting”, he adds.

“When shooting it was complicated, we cannot control the sun. It is something that is filmed and that now must fit perfectly like the pieces of a puzzle. It is something more complicated than it seems,” he concludes, letting drop that john wick 4 It has been a real challenge, with very innovative and complex sequences. john wick 4 is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023but it will not be the only chapter of the saga, since ballerinawith Ana de Armas, will also expand the universe of these professional assassins.