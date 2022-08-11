Jennifer Lawrence bets on retro Reebok sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the great stars of the summer. The simple and relaxed outfits that he wears every time he steps on the asphalt of New York, with basic garments and neutral tones as protagonists, are to blame. Jeans wide legmaxi dresses, short sleeve t-shirts, baggy pants... The award-winning performer has shown that comfort and functionality lead her particular style. A premise that she not only maintains when choosing the garments that become part of her wardrobe, but also in terms of footwear.

Proof of this is the latest look that the Oscar-winning actress has chosen for The good side of things to go to JFK airport where matched pants style joggers in gray and white t-shirt oversized with what is possibly the most comfortable shoe in existence, the sneakers.

Lawrence put aside flat sandals, which have become his greatest allies when it comes to completing outfits summer, to add a more functional design that maintains the style sporty from the rest of the proposal. The interpreter has opted for white high-top sneakers from Rebook, specifically the model Freestyle High Topone of the great classics of the sports house.

A retro design that stands out for the upper Velcro straps and the padding on the ankle that provides greater comfort. comfort. Currently, we can find it on the next Reebok website for 65 euros.

Freestyle Hi High Top Shoe reebok

reebok.co.uk €65.00

Several seasons ago, sneakers set aside sporting barriers to become part of urban looks. The versatility offered by this footwear has been decisive in a success that can be seen on the catwalks, where they have shaken the historical reign of high-heeled shoes, and also on the asphalt. They combine with casual proposals, but also with dresses or jacket suits, the key is knowing how to choose the model of sneakers and the right accessories.

From the Vans Old Skool to the Adidas Stan Smith or the Air Jordan, the range of shoe designs that reign in the street style It is growing.

