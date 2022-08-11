International Left-handed Day: since when and why is it celebrated every August 13? | Ephemeris | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

As is known, today’s world is designed for right-handers, so many times we forget about left-handed people. For this reason, seeking to know the difficulties that these people face, every August 13 the International Left Handers Day.

LOOK HERE: “Notable people”: this is the interactive map that introduces you to the most famous person in your city

This date was declared in the year 1976 by Left Handers Internationalan organization that was born in London and that brings together more than 28 thousand left-handed people.

The founder of the institution, Dean RR. Campbelladopted the number 13 for the date due to your infamous for superstitions. In this way he wanted to show his fight against prejudice.

According to the official website of the left-handed community, International Left-Handers Day began to be celebrated as a global date with the aim of “raise awareness about the difficulties that left-handers have, derived from living in a world designed for right-handers”.

LOOK HERE: “News of a kidnapping”: when will the new series premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

Currently, it is estimated that 1 in 10 people in the world is left-handed. In other words, 10% of the global population uses the left side of their body to carry out daily activities such as writing, drawing, playing sports, opening doors, manipulating instruments, among many others.

On the other hand, historically speaking, non-handed people were previously singled out negatively. Being left-handed in earlier times was considered “strange” and even some religions related left-handed people to the devil. Because of this, many times in schools and homes of yesteryear they were punished and forced to use their right hand as dominant.

LOOK HERE: How will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their long-distance relationship work?

WHAT ACTIVITIES ARE CARRIED OUT ON INTERNATIONAL LEFT-HANDERS DAY?

Although it is a day of global importance, in the United Kingdom alone, various regional events are held to commemorate it.

For example, in London there are sports activities, parties in bars where left-handed corkscrews are used, among other things. In addition, it should be noted that the first “Anything Left-Handed” store was created in the British capital, where you can buy scissors, watches, boomerangs, clothes and pens exclusively for left-handed people.

LOOK HERE: What is WhatsApp Business, what is it for and how is it different from the normal version?

WHAT CHARACTERISTICS DO LEFT-HANDS HAVE?

Left-handed brain connections are faster, so they can be more sensitive to different stimuli.

Left-handed people tend to draw faces or figures that look to the right.

Studies reveal that it is much easier for left-handers to learn to use their right hand in order to write well than it is for right-handers to learn to use their left hand.

The word “left-handed” comes from the Anglo-Saxon word “lyft” which means “weak” or “broken”.

WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE LEFT-HANDED?

Although they have overcome prejudice, lefties still face a world essentially made for righties. Faced with the challenges that this implies, creativity and skill in some sports activities have been his characteristic.

Next we present you a short list of celebrities who used and use the left for everything in their day to day: