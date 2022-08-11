“I never liked Ariana Grande”

Jennette McCurdy also revealed that the network that Sam and Cat was airing on would propose to her $ 300,000if he had been silent about the negative experiences he had on set and with the production. A proposal then rejected by the actress who remembered the exact moment when she realized she could never really like it, a night spent playing with one of the most famous actors in the world:

What finally melted me was when Ariana arrived whistling in excitement because she had spent the previous evening making charades at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke up. I could not do it anymore. From then on I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like it.

But are these statements belonging only to a past history? Did Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande clear up? It is not known. At the moment, in fact, the actress only spoke about the relationships she currently has with Miranda Cosgrove. The two are still in contact and have remained friends, but on relationship with the singer today, however, it has not expressed itself.

[Foto: Instagram]