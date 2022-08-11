From mime to making Superman laugh: everything you didn’t know about Robin Williams, the king of improvisation

On August 11, 2014, we learned of the death of one of the most iconic comedians in the world of cinema, Robin Williams. After the tragic event, numerous actors and colleagues wanted to pay tribute to him: fill the bench that appears in Good Will Hunting with emotional phrases, sing the song “A Great Genius” in the Aladdin musical on Broadway or a tribute video in the Emmy awards gala.

Curiosities that you still did not know

they are already eight years without which for many is one of the best comedians in the history of cinema. He was born on July 21, 1951 in Chicago and was a descendant of former Mississippi Governor and Senator Anselm J. McLaurin. He was married three times and had three children. In his youth he studied Political Science, however, he began to participate in nightclubs performing a series of humorous routines and realized that his passion was acting, and even from those same performances he created his first television character. : Mork.

Upon graduating from high school, Robin Williams’ peers voted him the least likely student to succeed.

In his beginnings as an actor in the 1970s, Williams acted as a mime outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to earn some money.

His first leading role on television was “Mork and Mindy” (1978), while in the cinema it was “Popeye” (1980). Meanwhile, during the development of his career he stood out for his versatility because he was one of the few actors who could develop comedy and drama performing quality performances.

Another of the characteristics of Williams, as an actor, lies in his participation in a large number of successful films that address various issues that are remembered by the audience to this day.Among them are: “Good Morning Vietnam”, “The Dead Poets Club”, “Awakenings”, “The Fisher King”, “Hook”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Jumanji”, “A Cage of Crickets”, “Good Will Hunting”, “Bicentennial Man”, “Patch Adams”, “Night at the Museum” and “The Butler”.

His best friends, in the movie industry, were Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Gibson, and John Travolta. Likewise, the actor with whom he shared the most on screen was Billy Cristal. This “society” occurred in four instances: “In Search of Dr. Seuss” (1994), “Hamlet” (1996), “Father’s Day” (1997), “Dismantling Harry” (1997) and a cameo in “Friends” (1994).

Williams was a fan of the Star Trek series. Because of this, he was invited to participate in the series Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987) to play a time traveler named Professor Berlinghoff Rasmussen. However, a scheduling conflict forced him out of the role, so the role went to Matt Frewer. In the meantime, he managed to get a role for his friend, Whoopi Goldberg, who made several appearances in the series and even in a movie. He was also a fan of rugby, especially the All Blacks, and liked to play paintball. Politically he was a member of the Democratic Party.

He had a great friendship with Christopher Reeve. The two actors shared a room at the prestigious Juillard School in New York and ended up making very good friends. During a chat on Reddit, Williams recalled the time he spent in the company of Christopher Reeve: “He was a great friend to me at Juillard. He literally took care of feeding me, because my scholarship did not allow me to buy food and he shared it with me. And after the accident, I remember seeing him shining and becoming a symbol for many people.”

A week after his friend Christopher Reeve’s tragic horseback riding accident, Robin visited him in the hospital. On that occasion, he was disguised with various tree branches and spoke to her with a Russian accent while wearing a surgical mask because he tried to act like he was a real doctor. After he removed his mask, Reeve said, “That was the first time I’d laughed since the accident.”

In 1993, he was considered for the role of Joe Miller in the film “Philadelphia”, finally the role was obtained by Denzel Washington. Despite his ability to interpret various voices, He only lent his voice to six cartoon films: “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” (1992), “Aladdin” (1992), “Aladdin and the King of Thieves” (1996), “Robots” (2005), ” Happy Feet” (2006) and “Happy Feet Two” (2011).

The actor was angry with Disney after the company used the voice of the Genie from Aladdin, a character he had played, for commercial purposes: “I don’t want to sell things. It’s the one thing I won’t do.” Mickey Mouse’s house wanted to compensate him by giving him a million dollar Picasso painting in which the artist had imagined himself as Van Gogh.

The sequence that opens Aladdin was almost improvised. The directors placed a series of objects in front of him and asked him to describe them. While voicing the genie from Aladdin, Williams improvised so much that the producers ended up with 16 hours of footage.

It should be noted that in 1996 he reached a unique milestone as an actor for having two films where more than 100 million dollars were collected, in the United Statesexactly during the same opening week: “Jumanji” and “A Cage of Crickets”.

He acted in three films that were nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography: “Dead Poets Society”, “Awakenings” and “Good Will Hunting”.

He was nominated for an Oscar for best actor three times: “Good Morning Vietnam”, “Dead Poets Club” and “Fisherman of Illusions”. Finally, he won the Academy Award in the category of supporting actor for the film “Good Will Hunting”.”. Likewise, he was nominated for and also won several Golden Globes. While, on December 12, 1990, he was awarded a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”.

For years he was in treatment to eradicate his addictions to drugs and alcohol for more than two decades. He was pronounced dead on August 11, 2014 at his home in Tiburon, which is in Marin County, California.

Other curious facts

Was a passionate about video games. Her daughter is named Zelda after The Legend of Zelda, although it was actually her son Zachary who came up with the name: “When Marsha and I heard it, we said it was great.” He also liked to play Call of Duty, Portal or Pacific Battlestations.

It was California vineyard owner. On one occasion he declared to TIME magazine that it was “strange”, it is as if “Gandhi had a delicatessen”.

Rumors circulate that, during the filming of Schindler’s List, the cast was so depressed that Steven Spielberg called his friend Robin Williams to tell some jokes to the actors and lift their spirits.

He was very fond of literature and among his favorite books are the novels by Isaac Asimov and The Lion.The Witch and the Wardrobe by CS Lewis. He was once reading this novel to her daughter Zelda when the girl told him not to do voices. The actor ignored him and Zelda replied: “That’s better.”

Robin Williams saves a very special moment from the filming of Hook. The actor will always remember when he flew in that movie. “I just felt bad for the guys who had to hold my butt. At that time there were very few mechanical devices, so some guys would hold me up with a pulley system.”

The favorite character of his filmography is Oliver Sachs from Awakenings“It was a gift because I got to meet him and explore the human brain from the inside. Oliver writes about human behavior subjectively, and for me, that was the beginning of my fascination with human behavior.”

Once again, Robin Williams proved to be an improvisational genius in Good Will Hunting. In a scene with Matt Damon, Dr. Sean Maguire’s character starts talking about his wife’s farts, and for a brief moment, the camera appears to shake. It is assumed that it was due to a fit of laughter from the cameraman.