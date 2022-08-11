From mime to making Superman laugh: everything you didn’t know about Robin Williams, the king of improvisation

On August 11, 2014, we learned of the death of one of the most iconic comedians in the world of cinema, Robin Williams. After the tragic event, numerous actors and colleagues wanted to pay tribute to him: fill the bench that appears in Good Will Hunting with emotional phrases, sing the song “A Great Genius” in the Aladdin musical on Broadway or a tribute video in the Emmy awards gala.

ctv-bex-robin

Curiosities that you still did not know

they are already eight years without which for many is one of the best comedians in the history of cinema. He was born on July 21, 1951 in Chicago and was a descendant of former Mississippi Governor and Senator Anselm J. McLaurin. He was married three times and had three children. In his youth he studied Political Science, however, he began to participate in nightclubs performing a series of humorous routines and realized that his passion was acting, and even from those same performances he created his first television character. : Mork.

Upon graduating from high school, Robin Williams’ peers voted him the least likely student to succeed.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker