“Forrest Gump” will have a remake in Bollywood

Amir Khan is Forrest in his new Bollywood adaptation, “Laal Singh Chaddha”. Photo: Courtesy: Paramount

Amir Khan, a leading Indian artist, is betting on a version of the Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump” to revive the fortunes of Hindi-language cinema after a string of box-office flops.

(Also read: The DC Cinematic Universe points to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”)

Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” is an adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic and will hit theaters on Thursday, August 11, just before India’s 75th independence anniversary commemorations.

The film comes at a time when several Bollywood works had disappointing box offices, a blow to an industry that suffered heavy losses from the covid-19 lockdowns.

The pandemic also brought this movie-loving country to streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+.

The adaptation maintains several iconic scenes from the original, which won six Oscars including Best Picture, such as the floating white feather, the ping-pong game, and lots of running.

(Also read: “Not one more”, the powerful message that “It was not my fault” transmits)

There are also some changes, like the “box of chocolates” phrase. The Indian version says that “life is like a golgappa. Your belly will feel full, but your heart will always want more.”

Golgappa is a popular Indian snack, and the second part of the sentence is a popular Hindi expression.

The film promises to take the viewer on a journey through Indian history, just as Gump appeared involved in major American events, such as the Vietnam War.

But this could anger critics on the Indian right who have called for a boycott of the film over comments Khan made in 2015 that were seen as unpatriotic.

Khan, star of the blockbuster “Dangal” (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni were restrained in revealing which moments in Indian history would be included.

Kulkarni would only say that the script is a “beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person called Laal Singh.”

(We recommend: “News of a kidnapping”: a story about the anxiety and disappointment of the victims)

Khan, 57, admitted he initially didn’t want to read Kulkarni’s script because he wasn’t sure a “cult classic” like it could be adapted.

“It would be like saying we are going to remake ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Mother India.’ It would not be very smart”, he commented on two Indian classics.

“But when I heard the script, I understood what he did. It was a moving experience for me, I really loved it. The moment I heard it I wanted to do it,” she stated.

“I wondered how they were going to do with such an iconic film,” said actor Naga Chaitanya, a star of the South Indian Telugu-language film known as “Tollywood.” He plays Bala, adapted from the character Bubba, Gump’s sidekick from his time in Vietnam.

“The way they conceived the film for Indian cinema is unique,” he noted.

– Competition –

The latest hits on the big screen in India have not come from Bollywood, in the Hindi language, but from other Indian languages, such as the action films “Pushpa”, “KGF: Chapter 2″ and “RRR”.

(We recommend: “Mad Max: Furiosa”: first images of the film)

“RRR,” released in March, grossed $87 million domestically, while “KGF: Chapter 2,” which debuted weeks later, grossed $106 million,” Elara media analyst Karan Taurani told AFP. Capital in Mumbai.

The action film “Shamshera”, released on July 22 with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has only grossed 5.6 million, a disappointment for a work that was expected to bring audiences back to Hindi-language cinema.

A rare Bollywood hit this year was the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2″, released on May 20 with rising star Kartik Aryan. So far it has raised $24 million.

Now all the attention is on “Laal Singh Chaddha” and the comedy-drama “Raksha Bandhan” with Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, which also opens on Thursday.

Taurani projects that “Laal Singh Chaddha” will gross $19 million, below the $35 million average for Khan’s films.

(You may be interested in: The somber scene of “Stranger Things 4″ that took more than 2 years to create)

The actor, who is also a co-producer of “Laal Singh Chaddha”, denies that Bollywood has lost its charm, and blames the poor box office on streaming services.

“I feel like maybe we as Hindi filmmakers need to… also pick topics that are relevant to a larger audience, rather than picking topics that are relevant to a smaller audience,” he said.