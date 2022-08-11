First image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV on his return to the cinema after the trial against Amber Heard

MADRID, 11 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

After his media trial for defamation against Amber Heard, it seems that Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. The fans have already been able to see the first image of the actor as Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, a film directed by Maïwenn.

in the snapshot you can see the interpreter blindfolded, wearing a white wig and makeup. In addition to directing Maïwenn is also part of the cast along with Louis Garrel, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noémie Lvovsky and India Hair, among other actors.

first official picture of johnny depp as louis XV pic.twitter.com/NMLk5TOtMy — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) August 10, 2022

Jeanne du Barry will be loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne Bécuillegitimate daughter of a poor seamstress who was born in 1743 and rose in the court of Louis XV until become one of his lovers. Both fall in love and, against protocol, Jeanne moves to Versailles, scandalizing the entire court. According to Deadlines, production began on July 26 and will run for 11 weeks. The Filmation It will take place in locations such as Versailles and various palaces in the Paris area.





Jeanne du Barry will be the Depp’s first film since The Photographer of Minamata was released in 2020. In April he started his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heardwhich lasted for six weeks and culminated in a favorable verdict for Depp. The Aquaman actress was sentenced to pay him $10.35 million for compensatory and punitive damages. Nevertheless, the artist has filed an appeal.

In addition to returning to the cinema, Depp is focused on his role as a musician. The artist has collaborated with Jeff Beck on his latest albumtitled 18, writing and performing several songs, some of which refer to his court battle with his ex-wife.