Curiosities of advertising – Exploring your mind

Advertising is a fascinating world. There is an entire industry dedicated to studying the persuasion and projection of certain messages. In its history, we find many curiosities…

Advertising is an activity that little by little has become a normal part of people’s daily lives. In fact, there are not a few slogans that end up being integrated into the usual language of a large part of the people. Finally, that is the function of advertising: to insert itself into everyone’s mind.

The need to propagate messages is very old. The first piece of advertising is believed to date back to 3000 BC. It was an announcement made in a papyrus, in which a merchant from Thebes, in Egypt, announced the escape of one of his slaves and offered a reward to whoever captured him.

Today we find advertising everywhere. It is in the streets, in the houses, on television, on the internet, on the radio and wherever we go. It is a fundamental instrument of commerce, but also of politics and even of various social causes. Let’s see some curiosities of this area.

“The goal of every publicist is to know the world better than the competition and to put that knowledge in the hands of writers and artists with imagination and a deep understanding of human affairs.”. -Raymond Rubicam-

Internet advertising is a growing sector.

Some curiosities of advertising

One of the curiosities of advertising has to do with the famous Walt Disney, who began his career in the advertising agency Pesmen-Rubin Commercial Art Studio. His work was not to the liking of his bosses and he ended up trying his luck as a cartoonist in Kansas City Star. From there he also ended up leaving without any recognition of his talent.

Continuing with the stories of the United States, a true Mecca of advertising, it must be said that the McDonald company launched its iconic character, the famous clown Ronald McDonald, in 1963. However, initially he had a disposable cup in his nose and in instead of hat he had a tray, thereby causing more terror than sympathy. Later he would end up acquiring the form in which we know him today.

Another of the curiosities of advertising is that today there are many companies that invest more in marketing and promotion, than in the development of its products. In other words, they care more about advertising themselves than about offering better and better products. This would not be surprising were it not for within the companies that do this are almost all the pharmaceutical companies in the world.

internet advertising

About internet advertising there are also a number of curiosities. For example, depending on the company Solve Mean, a person is more likely to survive a plane crash than to click on a banner ad of those that abound so much on the internet. It is estimated that at least 50% of clicks on these ads are caused by error.

Twitter, the world’s most famous microblogging social network, wasn’t always called Twitter. At first it had the cumbersome name of “Twttr”. They wanted to be original, but they ended up creating a word that no one could pronounce. They then corrected their mistake in a very simple way: by introducing two vowels.

On the other hand, many think that the blue color of the Facebook network is due to a strategy that wanted to position this company as a reality associated with the infinity that the sea and the sky represent. Nothing more wrong. The creator of this network, Mark Zuckerberg, has color blindness; this prevents him from clearly distinguishing green from red, so he opted for blue.

The first name of Facebook was Thefacebook. Editorial credit: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

More curiosities of advertising

The medium that revolutionized advertising was radio.. Before this, making printed promotions, using paper, was very expensive. Also, not everyone knew how to read and write. Only until the radio arrived did commercials begin to be produced en masse. In the beginning, almost all of them were made of tobacco or soaps.

And speaking of costs, there are commercials that cost real fortunes. They are usually produced with the quality of a movie film and are associated with exclusive products. What has been the most expensive commercial in history? A true work of art from director Baz Luhrman, with the participation of Nicole Kidman. It promoted the famous Chanel No. 5. It cost 33 million dollars.

Astronomical sums are spent on advertising and that is for one reason only: it works. What is invested in this, is recovered later. Experts on the subject say that in this field the maxim of “How difficult it is to earn a dollar having a dollar, and how easy it is to earn a million dollars having a million dollars”. The more you spend on advertising, the more you earn.

Lead Image Editorial Credit: Allen. G / Shutterstock.com

