Clarissa Selassié gives herself to pop, after the Gf vip / The cover on Ariana Grande anticipates …

Big brother vip 6, what changes for Clarissa Selassié after the success achieved on TV

It can be said to be one of the undisputed protagonists of Big brother vip 6, which recently ended with the victory of her sister Jessica Selassié, and in these hours the other Ethiopian princess of the trio of gieffine sisters, Clarissa Selassié, announces her new project in the pipeline via social media, after the popularity achieved on TV, a novelty that could open the doors to her for a radical change in her artistic career. Well, according to what was taken up by the Ethiopian herself, through a post shared on Instagram, Clarissa Selassie is awaiting the release of his single, which would lead the way for his debut as a singer and therefore an aspiring pop star. And while waiting for the much-talked-about release, Clarissa Selassié was entertained in the recording studio also to record an unexpected cover, or the personal reinterpretation of 7 rings, a pop song released in music by Ariana Grande, American singer and one of the pop stars world famous of the moment.

Clarissa Selassiè, from competitor of GFVip 6 to singer / First single coming?

Re-activated on Instagramtherefore, in support of the cover shared with users on the web, the former Big Brother vip 6 has released a long public message, in which he speaks in general about new projects, thus formalizing a turning point in his career: “While we are all waiting for the release of the single … I leave you, this little cover that I and the boys did just for fun. I hope you like it, I can’t wait to show you the music I’ve been working on in these months. I love you, Clary ”.

Clarissa Selassié “For Barù esteem and respect” / “Nothing against him”, Jessica and Lulù …

The reaction of the web to the post-Gf vip turn

Clarissa Selassié’s new video In the meantime, it buys like and comments on the popular social network in which it was shared, and in particular you can read messages of compliments among the attached social comments, intended for the princess for her singing skills. It is clear, therefore, that Jessica has worked in the studio for the creation of new musical material, which suggests an album in the pipeline for her. And she who knows if the project cannot also welcome Clarissa’s sisters, Lulù and Jessica Selassié.

