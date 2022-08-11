Camila Cabello boyfriend, who is Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello engaged

Camila Cabello engaged. The pop star has forgotten Shawn Mendes. The 25-year-old was in fact spotted hand in hand with the 31-year-old Austin Kevitch last weekend in Los Angeles. He is the CEO of the dating app called “Lox Club”. Together they stopped at a bar and Camila was photographed giving a kiss on the cheek to the one who would be her new boyfriend.

Biography

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao (Cojímar, March 3, 1997) is a Cuban naturalized American singer-songwriter. She is a former member of the musical group Fifth Harmony, she achieved notoriety in 2012 following the participation in the second season of the well-known talent show The X Factor USA, in which she, together with her companions, was ranked third. Leaving the group in 2016, she was brought to international success as a solo artist thanks to the single Havana, which took first place in the main global music charts and anticipated the release of the album Camila (2018). In 2019 it was the turn of the second album Romance, promoted by the summer hit Señorita, in collaboration with Shawn Mendes, and by other moderately successful singles such as Liar, Shameless and My Oh My.