Camila Cabello already has a substitute for Shawn Mendes

A few months ago Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelloone of the most famous couples in Hollywood, announced the end of their relationship after more than two years together. Now, coinciding with the birthday of her ex-boyfriend, the Cuban singer and actress has been seen with another boy, with whom she has publicly shared very affectionate moments.

The artist was photographed by the paparazzi with austin kevitcha 31-year-old with whom they walked hand in hand and exchanged kisses and gestures of affection. He is a businessman from Pennsylvania, co-founder of Lox Club, an online dating app which has recently become very popular, as it is exclusively for Jewish people with great purchasing power and very high-standard tastes who regularly reside in Miami, New York or Los Angeles.

Camila Cabello confirms new romance with exclusive Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss during FIRST outing together… after her split from Shawn Mendes Austin rested his hand on top of his girlfriend’s knee as they sat close enjoyed a bite to eat pic.twitter.com/3ij5r1uxni — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

Together since June

Neither of them has commented on these images, but a source close to the vocalist has assured the American news portal Entertainment Tonight that the courtship began in June and that they both have friends in common, which seems to have been their link.

This raises the theory that Nicholas Galitzinemovie co-star ‘Cinderella’ that Camila Cabello stars and a close friend of Kevitch, could have been the person who introduced themgiving rise to this new romance.

The photographs of the new couple were captured the same day Shawn Mendez he was 24 years old. It has been a very difficult year for the Canadian singer, since he himself has shared on several occasions that he is going through a very difficult moment in terms of his mental healthwhich is why he was forced to cancel his music tour. And although the artist was also photographed sharing vacations in Hawaii with a mysterious girl last February, no relationship between the two was confirmed.