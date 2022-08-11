Britney Spears surprises her fans with underwater photos that show her swimming naked

always controversial, Britney Spears has raised the temperature with her latest Instagram post. These are two underwater photos in which she appears swimming naked, and which have so far obtained more than 411,000 likes on that social network. She wrote next to the images the message “Keep swimming…keep swimming 🌊🤔💄🙊😳 !!!!”

The 40-year-old singer has been very happy since her wedding with Sam Asghari (which took place last month) and posted a video in which she models an outfit consisting of a floral top and hip white pants; In another clip, Britney appears moving her body on the beach, wearing a mini bikini with which she revealed her intense tan.

Repeatedly Britney Spears has written long texts on her Instagram account that she deletes hours later because in them he expresses his discontent towards his relatives. A few days ago he shared with his fans what he thought about the two documentaries about his career released this year and that in part contributed to the end of his legal guardianship. Pop princess he referred to “Framing Britney Spears” and “Britney vs Spears” as the most insulting thing he has ever seen.

