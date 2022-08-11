Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson reveals the darkness of his character and presents new images of Justice Society

All DC Films projects are in the crosshairs after the company unexpectedly decided to cancel the Batgirl movie. Everyone already knew that the changes were to be expected now that the company bears the name of Warner Bros. Discovery, but no one expected them to be so radical and only add nuances to the chaos that is already the DCEU. Other franchises like Batman – 85% and Joker – 91% will continue cleanly, but the original timing is still unclear. Black Adam will be the first adaptation to come to the cinema after these changes in power, and hopes to start a new stage for this universe. Little by little we learn more about this story and now we have new official images of Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the cast.

Black Adam It is a project that has been in the pipeline for more than a decade. Dwayne Johnson confirmed from the beginning that he would be the lead and despite the changes, delays and disappointments, he remained firm in his decision. Thanks to his patience and popularity, the film finally moved onto safe ground, but the context in which it arrives is anything but simple. The truth is that Warner Bros. Discovery has full confidence in the adaptation and hopes that the public will find a new way of seeing the DCEU with this tape.

It was recently revealed that Black Adam already had to change some things in the story to meet the new vision of David Zaslav, CEO of the company. One of the most commented alterations is that of the post-credits scene, since it seems that it was made from scratch to explain the place of this character within the shared universe. With this in mind, some are still hoping to see Henry Cavill return in a cameo as Superman to confirm that the entire Snyderverse is not lost.

Vanity Fair shared new pictures of Black Adam in black and white where we can see more details of Johnson’s appearance, but also of the long-awaited Justice Society of America, a group of superheroes that came to the comics long before the Justice League and that will be adapted for the first time to the cinema. The film will include Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Vanity Fair shared these exclusive images on Twitter to also promote a new interview with the actor:

[Dwayne Johnson] is ready for the world to meet Black Adam. New exclusive images reveal his passage to the dark side.

New: @TheRock is ready for the world to meet #BlackAdam. Exclusive new images from the film reveal his turn to the dark side. https://t.co/cu2YIoinlz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 11, 2022

And yes, he is ready to fight Superman

(And yes, @TheRock is already itching to take on Superman.) 🔗: https://t.co/cu2YIoinlz pic.twitter.com/B7sUzPAlYK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 11, 2022

In the talk, Johnson assured that Black Adam He will keep parts of his origin and will not be a hero as some believe. It was very important for the actor to show how a terrible loss can change you forever:

Superman will not kill anyone. There is a code that he lives by and respects. Black Adam also has a unique code of ethics. He won’t hesitate, and I like to have a little fun when I explain this, in ripping someone in half. He will literally grab someone by the neck and thigh and then rip them apart, rip them apart.

In addition, he took the opportunity to generate more interest in a possible encounter with Superman:

When you take Black Adam out of the pantheon of superheroes in the DC universe, he is blessed with these incredible powers of the gods that rival Superman. The difference is, well, a few things. Number one, Superman’s greatest weakness is magic, and one of Black Adam’s greatest superpowers is magic.

Johnson also revealed that he was the one who asked to separate the Shazam and Black Adam stories, at least initially. For him it was better than Shazam! – 88% will work with its own style and rhythm and could eventually meet Black Adam as usual in comics. Although we still don’t know how it will fare Black Adam at the box office and among specialized critics, the decision did prove to be effective for Shazam!as it became one of the great successes of the DCEU, one that also did not depend on the other heroes used by Zack Snyder despite his references.

