Big celebration in Morena

The senior staff of the morenistas in Sinaloa allowed themselves to come yesterday to preside over the event for the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the victory of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which became a conclave in which the electoral reform initiative was also reported.

The celebration was led by Morena’s delegate in Sinaloa, Manuel de Jesús, and Senator Imelda Castro, Senator Raúl Elenes, federal deputy Ana Elizabeth Ayala, Merary Villegas and local deputies Minerva Vázquez, Ambrosio Chávez and Violeta Ochoa also participated. that make up a caravan that travels through the largest cities in the state.

From an early hour, the concentration of the Morenoite high command drew attention, due to the proximity of the beginning of the internal election process of district delegates who, in turn, will elect the municipal and state leaders of the party.

Apart from supporting President AMLO, they gave a preview of the electoral reform proposal, since they want the INE to stop obeying the interests of political parties and big businessmen, and reported that they will return soon to explain to the militancy and to all the population what the reform consists of.

The Morenoite legislators and commanders met with Mayor Gerardo Vargas, also from Morena.

Potpourri. Although she does not agree with the way in which the search of the mega-mansion of the PRI president, Alejandro Moreno, in Campeche, was spread, because it could invalidate the process that is being carried out against him, Senator Imelda Castro says that her departure from the country and the problems it is facing are due to the degree of decomposition that exists in the party.

They have been losing the elections in the states, they are facing allegations of corruption and what we must do is get the corresponding instances to work, that is, the prosecution and the judges to determine their innocence or guilt, but corruption cannot be covered up just so that accused of political persecution. He adds that within the PRI, the former presidents also demand the departure of “Alito.”

POLICEMAN. Upon being reinstated, even if it is in administrative functions, police officer Dignora Valdez has already won the first round against the Honor and Justice Commission and the commanders of the corporation who want to expel her because with her complaints of harassment and discrimination against women she has become a stone in the shoe that bothers them too much.

Now comes the review of her case, which the trustee Cecilia Hernández has to do and then turn it over to the council for analysis and ruling, but from now on it appears that she has everything to gain and that she will be reinstated in her functions and this does that he get a little fancy and ask that the Honor and Justice Commission be totally changed so that people who defend women more come in.

PLAYS. Mayor Gerardo Vargas delivered yesterday the section of Zaragoza street, between Marcial Ordóñez and Cuauhtémoc, totally rebuilt; To completely change the image of the city center, 1.6 million pesos were invested.

“We are complying and prioritizing pedestrians”: Gerardo Vargas, mayor of ahome.