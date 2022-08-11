Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘a brilliant masterpiece’ and thanks her for ‘Break My Soul (QUEENS Remix)’

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on world news

For a celebrity like Madonna surely it is not new to receive flowers but, the ones shared in his Instagram stories, had a very special sender. No new love but rather the homage of an equally famous colleague. That bouquet of white roses, tulips and orchids came directly from Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and was a thank you for Mrs. Ciccone’s participation in the remix of the single Break My Soul.

Madonna also shared the note attached to the thought that said: “Thank you Queen. I am so grateful to you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a brilliant masterpiece. Thank you for letting me sing on your song and thank you for giving the remix a name !!! I love you always and forever, Beyoncé ”.

The exchange of niceties then ended with the counter-thanks, again via social media, of the Italian-American diva who wrote: “Thanks !! From one queen to another queen. I love the Remix! ”. Between Madonna and Queen Bee a really great feeling seems to have been born, so much so that, already a few days before, the singer of Like a Virgin had shared the sophisticated and super sexy black and white cover of the single.

The two on the other hand not only have never disdained the idea of ​​teaming up with other colleagues. If Beyoncé has not hesitated to collaborate over the years with heavyweights such as Shakira or Lady Gaga, Madonna has long since accepted to be a reference for all the greatest stars of world pop music. An example are the recent photos at the wedding of Britney Spears where Louise Veronica Ciccone was portrayed with the birthday girl and with other VIP artists such as Selena Gomez.