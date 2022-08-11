Better Call Saul: When Secondary Products Threaten to Displace the Success of the Originals

Money is the point attorney Saul Goodman warns his brother and partner at the law firm in one of the Better Call Saul episodes. The creation of Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan began in 2015 as a spin-off of Breaking Bad, that is: they took the charismatic lawyer who was just one of the many secondary characters of Breaking Bad and transformed him into the protagonist of his own story.

The first chapter of Better Call Saul became the most watched in the history of scripted cable television, with almost 7 million viewers in the United States.

Long before the cinematic universes, an idea that became more popular with the growth of Marvel on the big screen, the spin-off was a resource for creators and writers of all mediums to delve into other perspectives or story arcs that were only seemingly out of date.

The numbers indicate that success sometimes accompanies them.

On September 29, 2013, when the last chapter of the fifth and final season of Breaking Bad premiered on the AMC television signal, audience measurements indicated a record for the series with more than 10 million viewers attentive to the outcome of the story of Walter White, the innocent chemistry professor who becomes one of New Mexico’s biggest meth producers.

The rating figures, in a season that quadrupled in viewers what had been the average of the first, were not the only ones that showed that the success was far from dissipating: the series had the approval of the specialized critics, and entered into the Guinness Book of Records as the highest rated series in history. It could be said that when a story makes a profit, there are no definitive endings in Hollywood.

It’s true that Better Call Saul declined season after season in viewership numbers (although it grew in number of nominations, awards, and accolades as the years went by), but it’s also true that all traditional television ratings metrics fell throughout. the world.

Neither the SuperBowl, the Oscars, or even local TV shows could counteract a fragmentation of screens that made the competition harder to attract viewers who have more and more options. In recent years, almost everything has decreased in rating because cable TV no longer has the empire of small screens.

Breaking Bad began in the year 2008 and was able to sustain continuous growth, year after year, throughout its 62 chapters, because it was another time: Netflix began offering the series as part of its catalog only with the fourth season, in a move that served as much to benefit the streaming service that was still growing during the early years of the 2010s, as for the producers of the series. , who doubted the continuity with the AMC cable signal.

Times change: just as Sony Pictures Television, producer and distributor, was able to negotiate with the then streaming giant for an agreement that ended up benefiting even the cable signal AMC, in one of the strange symbiosis between new and old platforms, in 2025 the Breaking Bad license expires for Netflix.

It is not yet known if the contract will be renewedbecause Sony is one of the few big studios that have not decided to enter the competition for the streaming market, a business that seems more and more like a bubble, with the changes of direction of Warner Bros. Discovery with HBO Max and the first Netflix subscriber crisis.

Not every spin-off that glitters is gold

Just because a franchise is successful doesn’t mean that every material that comes out of it follows the same gleaming path to glory. Pixar, the animation studio that created the first two Toy Story movies in the 1990s, and was bought by Disney in 2006 to make two more sequels, managed to make the four movies about toys that come to life when no one was around. watch them be commercial and artistic successes.

Toy Story 3 was the first in the saga to get an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and the highest-grossing title worldwide in 2010. Toy Story 4 won the Oscar for Animated Movie and, in Argentina, is the highest-grossing film ever. seen in theaters in the history of the country with more than 6 million tickets sold in 2019. No other title, national or international, brought as many viewers to theaters as the fourth part of Toy Story.

The spin-off of Toy Story based on astronaut Buzz Lightyear did not reach gold (or bronze). The first Pixar film that Disney decided to release directly in theaters, bypassing Disney+, its streaming service, grossed US$224 million worldwide, far from the US$1 billion mark that Toy Story 3 had surpassed. and 4.

It can be argued that the mixed reviews Lightyear received, added to a controversy born on social media over a kiss between two women in the film; statements from Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, disappointed by the company’s decision to replace Buzz’s original voice (with Chris Evans instead of Allen) and a confusing marketing campaign that failed to make the case for a movie within a movie seem to justify the lack of general interest of the public that did not come to the theaters to see it.

to the last drop

In the history of audiovisual media, not all spin-offs have to match the numbers of the title from which they emerge to be considered a success. Nintendo knew how to take advantage of the enthusiasm generated by the characters of the Super Mario Bros. franchise to exploit titles that are far removed, even from the genre that saw them born.

Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Kart, Mario Party and Paper Mario, among others, carry the most valued name of the Japanese company to promote the sale of games that, in gameplay mechanics, have nothing to do with the originals. Some of those spin-offs managed to outsell even the main Mario series, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling Nintendo Switch title, with more than 46 million copies purchased worldwide.

As happened with Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast and Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham when the disagreements between the former WWE wrestler and Vin Diesel increased during the filming of the main saga, some spin-offs can be see as a desperate attempt to squeeze more of some fruit that seems to be drying up.

Titles after Fast & Furious 7 each time grossed less than the previous one, although they were not commercial failures.

There is no doubt: detaching a character from a saga is a risk that can ensure greater success. After all, Mario Bros., the 1983 game before Super Mario Bros, is a spinoff of the character who battled a gorilla in Donkey Kong.