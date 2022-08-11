Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: these are the favorite movies of the moment

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is no longer easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Amazon Prime offers its subscribers a list of your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Amazon Prime United States:

1. thirteen lives

Based on the true story that shocked the world, “Thirteen Lives” is the story of the rescue of a soccer team from the Tham Luang cave in Thailand, after being trapped by torrential rains and dangerous floods.

two. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

In Middle-earth, the Dark Lord Sauron created the Great Rings of Power, forged by Elven smiths. Three for the Elven Kings, seven for the Dwarf Lords, and nine for the Mortal Men. Secretly, Sauron also forged a master ring, the One Ring, which contains within it the power to enslave all of Middle-earth. With the help of a group of friends and brave allies, Frodo embarks on a dangerous journey to destroy the One Ring. But the Dark Lord Sauron, who created the Ring, sends his servants to persecute the group. If Sauron managed to get the Ring back, it would be the end of Middle Earth.

3. Agents 355

Espionage thriller -imagined and produced by Jessica Chastain- about five women who come together, overcoming their quarrels and personal conflicts, to use their respective talents and experience with one goal: trying to prevent a powerful organization from acquiring a weapon that pushes the tottering world to total chaos. Along the way, these women will become comrades and friends, forming a new group whose code name is “355”, a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

Four. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

5. Licorice Pizza

1970s in the San Fernando Valley. A high school student struggles to balance his student life with his facet as a promising young actor.

6. The House of Gucci

Crime drama based around the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire, who was found murdered on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, known as the “Black Widow of Italy.”

7. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

8. A life in three days

Set in the eighties, the film tells the story of Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith, ‘The Other Daughter’), a 13-year-old boy who lives in New Hampshire with his mother Adele (Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’). She is divorced from her, a fact that has caused her a deep depression as well as agorophobia, so she is almost always confined at home. Henry, in addition to going through the complicated trance of adolescence, has to take care of his mother. It is Thursday and that same weekend is Labor Day, although for Henry it is nothing special. He thinks that it will be one more weekend of the summer whose only distraction will be staying at home with his mother. But something different is yet to come.

9. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Prequel to “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy by JRR Tolkien. In the company of the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins embarks on a journey through the country of the elves and the forests of the trolls, from the dungeons of the orcs to the Lonely Mountain, where the dragon Smaug hides the treasure of the Dwarfs. Finally, in the depths of the Earth, he finds the One Ring, a hypnotic object that will later be the cause of so many bloody battles in Middle-earth.

10. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The arrival of Amazon Prime to the streaming war

Amazon is an American e-commerce company that has also entered the battle for streaming. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about streaming

More about Amazon