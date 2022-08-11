Amanda Seyfried remembers being a teenager and being pressured to shoot nude scenes

amanda seyfried She is 36 years old, but her career began long before that, when she was just 11. At first, she started out starring in clothing modeling campaigns and eventually landed a recurring role on an American soap opera called As the World Turns Out.

From then on, she began to participate in some series in minor roles until she finally got the role that launched her to fame in 2004. She was Karen Smith, one of Regina George’s friends in Mean Girls. This role opened the doors of Hollywood and allowed him to get new jobs. Nevertheless, the experience was not entirely pleasant for the actress.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker