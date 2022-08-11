All the Kardashian-Jenner clan in Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker they held their wedding in style a Portofino!

After the unofficial wedding in Las Vegas last April and the legal yes to the court of Santa Barbarain California, in mid-May, the 43-year-old star and the 46-year-old drummer got married in front of the sea of ​​the Ligurian city yesterday, May 22, 2022.

For the Italian wedding, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in our country: the mother Kris Jenner who accompanied the bride to the altar, the sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner with his daughter Flocks And Kendall Jenner with boyfriend Devin Booker.

Present the children of Travis Barker: Alabama16 years old, and of Landon18, with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted daughter Atiana, 23 years. And those of Kourtney Kardashian: Mason12 years, Penelope9 years old, e Reign7 had with the former Scott Disick.

Alabama, Atiana and Penelope served as bridesmaids, while Reign wore the rings.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala – getty images

Other celebrities included Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kellycollaborator and BFF of the drummer, and girlfriend and actress Megan Fox, Domenico Dolce And Stefano Gabbanawho dressed the bride and groom and many of the guests.

There was also a very Italian star: Andrea Bocelli! He arrived with his son Matteo and performed during the ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli performed at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding – getty images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for years and even were neighbors before getting together in 2020. officially engaged in October 2021.

