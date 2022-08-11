Alex Rodriguez vs. Ben Affleck net worth: Which JLO couple has a greater fortune?

Las last two Jennifer Lopez couples they are already among the most successful people in the world, each in their own speciality.

alex rodrguez He has been a standout in baseball from a young age and has had an incredible career in the sport.

Ben Affleckfor his part, also began his career in the world of cinema very early with his script for “Good Will Hunting“.

Both of them have been extremely successful and have amassed a considerable wealth throughout the years.

However, one of them has more money than the other. Also, the wealth of the winner cannot be easily surpassed.

Who has the biggest fortune between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck?



Let’s take a look at their careers and see who has generated more money throughout the years. Who do you have in this particular competition?

Ben Affleck’s fortune:

actor and directorBen Affleck, He has participated in many of the most successful films in history.

Although Affleck has had several leading roles, his biggest success was when he decided to become director.

In recent years, Ben Affleck has remained relatively inactive, earning between 15 and 20 million dollars per film like actor.

Right now, his net worth is around 150 million dollars. Considering how successful he’s been in recent years, Ben Affleck is pretty rich.

Is this fortune enough to beat alex rodrguez in the category?

Alex Rodriguez Fortune

Baseball money is like no other in the world, it’s the athletes who generate more throughout his professional career.

alex rodrguez began his career with Seattle MarinersI continued playing for the texas rangers and became a household name in MLB with the New York Yankees.

Thanks to his lucrative MLB contracts, alex rodrguez currently has a net worth of 350 million dollars.

This figure exceeds 200 million of dollars the current value of Ben Affleck.

In additionA-Rod He expanded his fortune after investing in various businesses. According to reports, a couple of them together with their former partner Jennifer Lopez.