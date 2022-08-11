40 years after being published for the first time, a reissue and a television series based on “The house of the spirits” is made

Novel “The House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende

In recent days, the successful novel “The House of Spirits” It was four decades since its first publication in the 1980s; as part of the celebrations, a reissue of this text will be released which catapulted the fame of the Chilean writer Isabel Allendewhich, these days, also celebrates its 80 years of age

The successful text Allende It will be relaunched on October 13. This new version will include a new preface written by Allende and will be distributed in Spain, the United States and Latin American countries. in physical and digital format.

The narration of bittersweet and cruel notes, with which Isabel Allende, I seek to create a portrait close to the social and circumstantial reality in which the story unfolds, through descriptions of places and events that affect the main characters, are guided by situations in which the intervention of love and political conflicts are clear, in which those involved are involved. The writer creates a novel work in which machismo loses value in the face of the empowerment of the female figure, in a world full of apparitions.

“The House of Spirits”

Isabel Allende narrates in this story the passage of three generations of the bizarre Trueba family, in a world infested with spirits. At first, the life of the miner Esteban is narrated, who plans to become rich in order to marry his girlfriend, Rosa; However, Rosa dies suddenly and, in the absence of his beloved, Esteban becomes an aggressive landowner and marries Clara, the sister of his first love, a bridal replacement who is in constant communication with beings from beyond the grave.

In addition to announcing this relaunch, It was announced that the work of the Chilean will serve as inspiration for a new television series, which will be in charge of the Chilean director based in Los Angeles Francisca Alegría. The production, which will hit the screens in the form of miniseries, will have between eight and ten episodes, chapters that are already in the process of being created with the first stages of the script.

The television version of Isabel Allende’s work will arrive on the Hulu streaming platform, produced by FilmNation Entertainment. P For this project the actress has been confirmed Eva Longoria in the role of Blanca Trueba, a character who leads the family’s destiny, which is a challenge for the actress, who has become a benchmark for the Latino community in the United States shortly after his participation in the successful series “Desperate wives”.

Before this future television delivery, the writer recalled the film adaptation of her work and assured that turning her novel into a film in the 90s, more than a dream, represented a challenge: she did not want it to be a purely commercial production and she did not want it to be be in English or that it will feature the leading participation of personalities from the Hollywood industry.

Apparently, he did not achieve everything he set out to do. Finally “The House of Spirits” was adapted to the big screen under the direction of Danish director Billie August (“Pelle the Conqueror”, “Les Miserables”), and with the performance of meryl streep, Winona Ryder, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas Y Jeremy Irons. Of course, the script, signed by August himself, had the participation of the author. The tape, which lasts a little over two hours, was released on December 17, 1993.