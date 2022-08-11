3 famous people who travel happily in a Ferrari like Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren, famous for having played the villain Ivan Drago in the movie “Rocky”, beyond the acting world, loves sports cars like Ferrari as well as three celebrities who share his selection. He keeps reading and find out…

Dolph Lundgrenthe talented actor who played the fearsome villain Ivan Drago from the iconic movie “Rocky” with Sylvester Stallone, was one of the productions that catapulted him to stardom, in addition to his imposing appearance standing out as the antagonist of several film projects.

Within the repertoire of the acclaimed Hollywood star, stories such as “The Expendables”, “Rocky Balboa”, “Universal Soldier”, “Creed II: The Legend of Rocky”, “Operation Rescue”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” stand out. among many others whose income throughout his career has increased, to the point of estimating a significant heritage of 145 million dollars.

Now, thanks to its fruitful trajectory, which to date continues to give people something to talk about, it also Its collection of cars is striking, which includes a variety of exclusive models, which it boasts on social networks. Along with your partner, daughters, friends among other loved ones enjoying the best behind the wheel.

An acquisition that accompanies you anywhere, is your Ferrari 612 Scaglietti valued at 300 thousand dollars and that hides a V12 engine, has 533 horsepower plus a maximum speed of 320km/h highlighting that it travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4 seconds, it has an automatic transmission change plus its luxurious environment full of comfort.

Dolph Lundgren with his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

However, the actor is not the only one who loves the Ferrari brand, because There are three other very famous personalities who drive happily in this fast option, whose models we show you below.

1) Ferrari California / Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme with his Ferrari California

The Ferrari California by Jean-Claude Van Damme valued at 180 thousand dollars, it is an impressively fast sports car that has a V8 engine offering 460 hp at 7,500 rpm, traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, facilitating changes to 7 speeds with aluminum bodywork from the traditional brand red.

2) Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory/ Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone’s Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory

With respect to Sylvester Stallone travels happily in his Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory which is a luxury par excellence on the road, reaching 340 km/h in maximum speed, hiding a V12 6.0 engine with a power of 720 CV, plus 92 Nm, with incomparable performance that honors one of the most powerful brands in the track with the plus of ergonomic seats to enjoy comfortably.

3) Ferrari 812 GTS / Karol G

Karol G posing near her Ferrari 812 GTS

Karol G enjoys to the maximum in her Ferrari 812 GTS which is around 400,000 dollars, spectacular makinón with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, 789 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in humble 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h. The singer made it a distinctive detail by personalizing it with a special touch of blue, a color that she wore in her hair and which became fashionable, as many stars of the show chose to dye it the same tone, creating an indisputable trend.