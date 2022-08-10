Xiaomi endures in Spain as number 1 but falls almost 40% in Europe

Bad data from Xiaomi in Europe, which nevertheless endures in Spain as number # 1 in the market ahead of Samsung, second, and Apple, in third position.

It seems that Xiaomi is doing great in Spain at least as far as mobile sales are concerned, and this is not something new because last February the manufacturer led by Lei Jun managed to rise for the first time as number # 1 in the Spanish smartphone market, position of privilege that he still held in this Q2 of 2022 just finished.

The Xiaomi4Mi colleagues echoed before anyone else, following the trail of a Counterpoint Research study in which it was definitively confirmed a significant deterioration in the macroeconomic environment in Europe as well as capital drop in smartphone sales of 11% year-on-yearnothing less.

Shortly after it was Xiaomi Spain who was celebrating the milestone on its official Facebook account with a promotional image, although it is certainly not that Xiaomi can celebrate too much at least as a parent company in Europe, because in the old continent Haidian’s signature has not stopped deflating noticeably dragged down by a market that is constantly falling.

In any case, let’s start with the party It is true that these milestones must be celebrated when they occur, especially because they outperform rivals like Samsung and Apple, second and third in Spain respectively, it is not at all simple:

Analyzing the mobile market in Europe, the truth is that the figures are not at all encouraging, surely dragged down by the enormous inflation and uncertainty that the continent is experiencing with geopolitical tensions since Russia invaded Ukraine at the beginning of the year. In addition, we already had the previous accumulated, with the supply problems, chip crises and lockdowns in Asia due to coronavirus spikes.

It will not be easy to go back to the numbers of yesteryear, seeing above all that several quarters in losses are already accumulatedand that in these months of April, May and June the European smartphone market fell 11% year-on-year from 45 million units sold in Q2 2021 to 40.3 million units of this Q2 of 2022.

With Regarding Xiaomi, its fall in Europe is the most pronounced of all manufacturers, registering a -39% year-on-year with only 7.5 million units delivered, compared to more than 12 million in the same period in the previous year.

OPPO also falls 26%as well as the rest of the manufacturers outside the ‘top five’ which represent -11% of the global market, leaving it to be realme who signs the highest growth, 21%with Apple growing 3% year-on-year and Samsung another 9% on the positive side of the coin.

The figures do not lie and the graph is very clear, showing that the market is certainly scared and that mobile deliveries have been greatly reduced since they reached their last peak at the end of 2021. We will see if the next offer campaigns of the black friday and the like encourage salesalthough it will be necessary to wait a few months to continue an analysis with more and more numbers painted in red… Bad thing!

