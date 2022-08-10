Will Smith’s ex-wife talks about the actor’s slap to Chris Rock: “I froze”

Los Angeles United States.- After 5 months of the incident of Will Smith with the comedian Chris Rockin the awards of The academythe ex-wife of the actor from men in black He reacted publicly and spoke about his impression regarding these events, as well as establishing his position in the face of the scandal that marked the immediate future of the star of the Prince of rap Y I’m legend.

Sheree Zampino was the Will Smith’s first wifewith whom he was married between 1992 and 1995, the same with whom he conceived his son, Trey. According to the statements of the 54-year-old actress, she was at the party of the oscars when the fateful moment occurred. According to the actress Real Homes of Beverly HillsShe went into shock just as the singer also got up from his seat and hit Rock.

It was one of those moments where I froze. The first thing you do is try to make sense of it. And when it doesn’t make sense at the moment… we didn’t even have time. I didn’t even deal with that,” declared the famous

Will Smith and Sheere Zampino

Like the millions of people who witnessed the moment Chris Rock launched his joke towards Jada Smith and later, the actor of king richard, Gemini Project, Bad Boys Forever, Unexpected Beauty Y Aladdin assaulted the comedian, Sheree Zampino took a position on the facts and according to her statements to Us Weeklyshe considers that both should meet, in order to forgive each other and thus heal.

When Chris and Will can come together and publicly heal and extend forgiveness to each other, do you know how many people will help and release? So, I see the opportunity in it,” declared the famous

For his part, Will Smith recorded a video in which he acknowledged that he had been wrong to physically assault Chris Rock and even left an invitation open so that both could meet to talk about the matter; however, it seems that the actor of They are like childrenis not yet ready to take the step, this according to information provided by the histrion of focus Y After Earth. On his part, it seems that Rock is focused on continuing his career, since, after the events of the awards, he was caught while attending one of his shows.

Sources: Tribune