Why Zahara Jolie Pitt is the daughter that Angelina Jolie is most proud of

A few days ago the actress Angelina Jolie was seen dancing in a TikTok video with her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt at the welcome party to study at Spelman University. This site is traditional for educating only African-American girls and the teaching that is imparted in addition to the academic one, is to train its students to get involved in the different cultures of the world and acquire a commitment to positive social change.

This type of work is what has been done Angelina Jolie always for that reason he feels his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt very close to him and very supported in this type of solidarity work. In relation to this, the statements regarding Zahara of her father Brad Pitt when he said: “I’m so proud of her. She is so smart. She is going to flourish even more in college.”

The relationship between the actor Brad Pitt and her children is not being very good these days and especially since the couple separated. Those who have been closest to the actor have been Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Y Zahara Jolie Pitt since we know that the relationship with Maddox is not good and they are at odds with his father and he takes sides with his mother, Angelina Joliein the numerous lawsuits of the family.

Addictions to alcohol and marijuana by the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie brought quite a bit of controversy in the family. Although the actor says that he is already rehabilitated from his addictions and together with a team of lawyers and psychologists he is fighting for the legal custody of his children, although the actress is not making it easy for him.

Source: Getty Images

Returning to the subject of Zahara Jolie Pitt, the young woman is very committed to the culture of her country and has inspired in her parents a love for that culture. With the creation of the program to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis in Ethiopia and the creation of her jewelry line, the proceeds of which go to shelters that receive victims of domestic violence, she is doing a great job. Finally, having entered the “Spelman College”, an entity that provides education to girls descended from Afro-American women, which commits her even more to her culture, makes her proud. Angelina Jolie Already Brad Pitt.