SHAKIRA has amassed a vast net worth as one of the most successful artists on the planet.

The Colombian singer has been dating Barcelona defender Gerard Pique since 2011, however, they announced their breakup on June 4, 2022.

Who is Shakira?

Shakira is the best-selling Colombian artist of all time, with reports suggesting she has sold around 75 million albums sold worldwide.

She was born in Barranquilla, Columbia, and signed her first record deal at the age of 13.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoli was named the 58th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine in 2014.

The Colombian star has won three GRAMMY Awards, the most recent of which was the best Latin pop album for 2017’s El Dorado.

She is known for her enticing belly dance moves in the video, Hips Don’t Lie.

Shakira has amassed over 61.2 million followers on Instagram.

What is Shakira’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira has an estimated net worth of around $ 300 million, as of July 2022.

She is one of the best-selling Latin American artists in the world and one of the best-selling artists of all time with 70 million albums sold globally.

His English albums Oral Fixation Vol. 2 (2005), She Wolf (2009) and Shakira (2014) have all been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum in various countries around the world.

Some of his most notable songs include Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura, Hips Don’t Lie, Beautiful Liar, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Loca and Chantaje.

In addition to music, Shakira has also worked on film and television, including The Voice and Zootopia.

2

Who is Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique?

Gerard Pique is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a central defender for Barcelona.

He is considered one of the best defenders of his generation.

He is one of only four players to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different clubs

He retired from the national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup after representing Spain 102 times.

Pique met Shakira when she was training in Madrid ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The hit by Colombian singer, Waka Waka, was the official song of the tournament and the defender appeared in the video.

Since she was supposed to be singing at the opening ceremony, Pique decided to write her to ask what the weather was like.

And they had been in a relationship since 2011, however, they announced their breakup on June 4, 2022.

Shakira and Pique have two children together: Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3.