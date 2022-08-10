What does Johnny Depp look like in his new movie?

After the extensive and scandalous trial against his former partner, actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is finally back on the recording sets and is already preparing his next movie.

the french company Why Not Productions released this Wednesday the first official image of the tape Jeanne duBarryby the French director Maïwenn, and in which Johnny Depp gives life to King Louis XV. The photo was taken up and spread by the portal Deadline.

The film, which co-stars Maïwenn herself as the titular courtesan, began filming on July 26 and will run for 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other historic Paris castles, as well as closed studios for scenes from interiors.

This is the first film he has made. Johnny Depp in three years, in which he was involved in the middle of the scandal due to complaints and a media trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

This new film is an ambitious drama that loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barrythe last royal mistress of Louis XV at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

“Born into poverty, Jeanne is a working-class young woman hungry for culture and pleasure who uses her intelligence and charm to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one,” explained producer Why Not Productions in a press release.

“She becomes the favorite companion of Louis XV. Unaware of her status as a courtesan, she regains her appetite for life thanks to their relationship. They fall madly in love. Against all decorum and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court”.

The cast of the film is completed by Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. It is Maïwenn’s sixth feature film and her most ambitious production to date after Polisse, winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes 2011.