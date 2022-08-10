VIDEO: Karol G boasts how Selena Gómez, KARD and V from BTS sing their song “Provenza”

Colombian singer Carol Gwho is known for her hits”Cob” Y “the makinon”, he boasted on his social networks that artists from all over the world enjoy listening to his music, because in a different post he uploaded he showed how Selena Gomez Y v of bts they danced theprovence”, his latest single.

In turn, he shared the cover made by the Korean pop band K.A.R.D.who had the courage to sing in Spanish and surprised everyone with their excellent pronunciation.

The success of the Colombian

In his stories of Instagramthe “bug” was very happy because her music has crossed the borders of the language, because regardless of whether her songs are in Spanish, everyone enjoys singing and dancing them.

In the first video he posted on his account Ig the american singer is appreciated Selena Gomez dancing the “provence” during a party with his friends. “Selena Gómez dancing it”, wrote the Colombian artist in her post.

Later, he added another audiovisual where the Korean singer v of bts appears listening to the same tune while driving his car. “BTS Taehyung listening to her,” she mentioned in her other Instagram story, “bug”.

Finally, the artist originally from Colombia uploaded K-Pop band KARD’s version of their latest hit song and was delighted to add heart emojis to her post. “K-Pop KARD doing their version,” she said in another of her posts.

Karol G, a world-class artist

On the other hand, the Colombian was very proud that her songs sound in places like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, because in other material that she shared with her followers, she showed how her melodies sound at full volume in places as emblematic as this .

In turn, he recalled the time he performed at the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, where he sang “Provenza” live with the famous DJ Tiesto.

