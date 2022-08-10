Two Horses Prove Rose Could Save Jack on ‘Titanic’

In one of the most important scenes in movie history, Jack and Rose try to survive the sinking of the Titanic. After ending up at sea as a result of the ship sinking, our couple in love fight for their lives and their relationship by swimming in the ocean with the water temperature practically below zero. Right at that dramatic moment, to the desperation of thousands of people, Jack finds a floating board and asks Rose to get on so she doesn’t freeze. The big question we all ask ourselves is, why didn’t rose tell jack to get on too? A new video shows that Leo DiCaprio could be saved!

Rose was able to save Jack on Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet gave us a memorable performance as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in that scene under the direction of James Cameron. Considering Jack tragically lost his life to hypothermia at sea, millions of fans still don’t get it. why didn’t rose ask him to get on the board with her. We all know that the two fit perfectly, right?

If you are still one of those people who doubt it and applaud Jack’s sacrifice for his beloved Rose, two horses have shown that the outcome of Titanic could have been very different. In the video, believe it or not, two horses are shown standing on a board sailing on a river. It is not a joke! The two horses go calmly in the river on a table that, to the eye of a good cubero, It has the same measurements as that of Jack and Rose in Titanic. What does this mean? Once again, although we have known this for several years, life reminds us that, indeed, Rose was able to save Jack at the end of Titanic.

And somehow Rose could not share the door with Jack. pic.twitter.com/BIEDwh3YT8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 8, 2022

What does science say about Rose and Jack in Titanic?

On some occasion, the famous TV show Mythbusters did the science experiment to prove that Jack and Rose fit on the same board at the end of the movie Titanic. Even after the theory was proven, Brad Pitt made fun of Leonardo DiCaprio when he won the golden globe for the movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in which both participated. “I would have shared the board,” Pitt told DiCaprio. Horses, science and even Brad Pitt know it: Rose and Jack should have saved each other and continued their love in the United States.

