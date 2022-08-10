Tom Cruise: The obsession that led Tom Cruise to separate from his daughter Suri – Movies and TV

The idyll of love between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes began in 2005 when the actor in a disproportionate act climbed on a sofa and declared his love to the actress in the middle of the Oprah Wifrey show.





A year later, the couple would marry in Italy, in a wedding that copied the main covers of the international media. The ceremony, attended by many Hollywood stars, was celebrated by the rite of the Church of Scientology, at the Odescalchi castle in Bracciano, 35 kilometers from Rome. From that relationship, the couple’s only daughter, Suri, was born in 2006.

However, 7 years later in 2012, Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise alleging irreconcilable differences and custody of Suri. According to the TMZ medium at the time, the main reason that led the actress to take the step was Tom’s excessive obsession with Scientology.

In order to separate from Tom Cruise, Holmes kept the entire process in absolute secrecy, thanks to the help he received from Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s ex-wife, who advised and supported her throughout the tough lawsuit.





Since then little has been known about Holmes and less about his daughter Suri, generating many speculations and theories about the influence of Tom’s beliefs in Suri’s upbringing.

As the media reports, Tom has no relationship with Suri and has not seen her since his split with Katie Holmes. Everything would have to do with Scientology, the controversial religious movement of American origin that promotes introspective knowledge through some alternative techniques that generated a lot of discussion over the years.

Actress Leah Remini, who repeatedly denounced this movement, said: “Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he cannot be connected to Suri.”





This does not happen with the two children that Tom Cruise has with his first wife, Nicole Kidman, who are also part of Scientology and have no relationship with their mother. Isabella and Connor were adopted by the famous couple and are currently 29 and 27 years old, married and independent of their parents’ fame.

Instead, Suri and Katie Holmes share a very special connection with each other. “I am happy to have had her at 27 years old, I feel that we grew up together,” the actress assured a while ago in an interview where she spoke of her heir. “It’s very nice that our ages fit together. I feel like every age my daughter was and my age at the time were a good match,” she expressed.

The 16-year-old recently took her first steps into the Hollywood art world by putting her voice on the song “Blue Moon,” a cover they performed to play during the opening credits of her mom’s new movie, Alone. Together.