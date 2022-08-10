This is Hugh Jackman’s luxurious apartment with a sea view (photo gallery)

Acting isn’t the only thing Hugh Jackman it’s great. The actor has decided to expand his business and is now fully involved in the real estate world.

According to the latest reports, Jackman has bought a penthouse for a hefty sum of exactly $21.125 million.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

The building where it is located was designed by the famous architect Jean Nouvel. The apartment exceeds 4500 square feet and houses 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

On the one hand, the master suite is extremely complete and offers the best quiet retreat from city life. It has an oversized closet and a luxurious six-fixture bathroom, while the oversized bedroom.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

You want to know more? The room features three exhibits with spectacular views stretching from the Hudson River to the Empire State Building.

The remaining three bedrooms, all arranged to give impressive views of the city and the river, are located at the opposite end of the apartment.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

As for the outdoors, the apartment has ample space with a large terrace that includes lounge and dining areas. It also has an outdoor kitchen and incredible views of the city and the Hudson River.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

For its part, the building offers an indoor and outdoor lap pool, gym with sauna, projection room, concierge services and full-time doorman.

It is worth noting that its price refers to its location. The home is located in an iconic building in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

Zillow via The Grosby Group

And although this money can scare more than one, apparently the actor got a good deal. This penthouse is listed for $25 million as of October 2021, though Jackman landed a promotional price.

Jackman says goodbye to Olivia Newton-John

The death of the Grease actress was a blow to more than one celebrity in Hollywood. Just as his cast partner, John Travolta, dedicated some heartfelt words to him, Jackman opened up about his feelings for the actress.

Not only because of her high professional esteem, but her relatives describe her as a woman worth having around. And Jackman fired her by assuring that she was “his first love of hers” of her.

“I am devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was meeting her”, the actor began writing.

“Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve ever met…She was one of the most open, giving and fun. She was a one of a kind spirit of hers,” she continued.

Candid, Jackman wrote that “it’s no secret that Olivia was my first love. I kissed her (her poster of her) every night before I went to sleep. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come.”

Instagram via The Grosby Group

At the end of his post, the actor made reference to Olivia’s long 30-year fight against cancer, which finally beat her.

“She was a fighter for the cure of cancer who knows no limits. I love you Olivia ”, she wrote next to the image of her on her Instagram account.

He was joined by other stars such as Rebel Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, filmmaker James Gunn, musician Brian May and more celebrities. The love for Olivia completely filled the networks.

