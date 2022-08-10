These are the 10 worst MCU movies according to IMDb

There are still a few months until ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ reaches movie theaters, and continues to tell us the story of the people of King “T’Challa”.

It is in this season, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe puts on long tablecloths, it is worth reviewing the company’s catalog that is getting bigger and bigger, considering that we are about to enter phases 5 and 6 of the company.

Of course, everyone will have their own opinion of the 29 films that the MCU has to his credit.

However, if we speak of generalities, the information of iMDB is usually very useful.

Next, taking into account the iMDB marker; we present you the 10 Worst Movies In Marvel History (Until now).

10. iron Man 3 – 7.1

The final film in the “Tony Stark” trilogy remains one of the most controversial entries in the UCM. The main source of angst is the important plot twist of ‘Iron Man 3’ which implies the “Mandarin”, one of the most famous Iron Man villains in the comics and that in the film, simply loses importance.

9. Thor- 7.0

The film takes place on Earth for much of its duration, thus minimizing the world-building of Asgard inside of the UCM. The plot is fairly simple and, while a bit dull at times, ultimately serves to provide a solid foundation for “Thor” and subsequent films of it.

8. Ant-Man and the Wasp – 7.0

Despite its strengths, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘ suffers at its location in the timeline of the UCM. premiered between ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Y ‘Avengers: Endgame’the main purpose of the film was to introduce the method of time travel that would be used during ‘Endgame’, instead of telling a stand-alone story.

7. Captain America – 6.9

The debut of “Steve Rogers” in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ It was a strong start to the franchise. However, the film falls short compared to the last two installments of the Captain America trilogy, both highly rated by fans on IMDb.

6. Hombre de Hierro 2 – 6.9

‘Iron Man 2’ it’s still relying on the same formula and didn’t progress the “Tony Stark” character as much as fans wanted. However, the sequel continued to prove why Robert Downey Jr. deserves to be the central face of the UCM and presented the interpretation of Scarlett Johansson from “Natasha Romanoff” in epic style.

5. Captain Marvel – 6.8

The interpretation of Brie Larson like “Carol Danvers” is great, but the premiere of an origins movie between ‘Infinity Wars’ Y ‘Endgame’ significantly sabotaged Captain Marvel’s chances of becoming a fan favorite.

Four. Thor: The Dark World – 6.8

As regards the projects of the UCM, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ is often cited as the most boring. The second installment in the God of Thunder film series disappointed fans with a forgettable plot and a villain that lacked the depth fans are used to seeing.

3. Black Widow- 6.7

As a beloved member of the Avengers, “Natasha Romanoff” should have had her own solo project before her death in ‘Endgame’. 2021’s “Black Widow” delivers this project too late, which ended up hurting the film’s reception among fans.

two. The Incredible Hulk – 6.6

At this point in UCM, it’s hard to remember that Mark Ruffalo It wasn’t always “Bruce Banner.” After the success of ‘Hombre de Hierro’,‘The Incredible Hulk’ intended to continue the development of the UCM. It was widely criticized for its lack of narrative depth and is the film of Marvel Lowest box office to date.

1. Eternals – 6.3

The movie of UCM worst rated on IMDb is ‘Eternals’. Although it tried to break the company’s mold, it failed to offer a cohesive plot. Many elements of ‘Eternals’ They just didn’t make sense in the context of the UCMespecially his lack of involvement in the Infinity Saga after “Thanos” snatched half of their lives.