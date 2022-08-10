The viral that shows Selena Gómez in love with a fan’s new tattoo

Selena Gomez is an international star, perfectly combines her facet as an actress with series as well known as ‘Only murders in the building’ or producing and writing series as famous as ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’, with being a musical superstar with collaborations from the likes of Coldplay, with whom she has collaborated on one of her latest songs called ‘Let Somebody Go’ in which a sober Selena Gómez shows how the temperance that characterizes her blends masterfully with Chris Martin’s characteristic tone. It doesn’t surprise us at all that with how versatile she is, she has 335 million followers on Instagram. One of the accounts with the greatest media exposure.

Selena excited by the occurrence of her fan



In addition, relatively recently, for some time now, just like other music greats like Rihanna or Thalía have done, she has made her debut as a businesswoman by launching her own cosmetics firmso this weekend has organized an event to launch their new summer collection in Paris to which many followers making long queues so as not to miss the opportunity to buy their products before they are sold out, because that is another, everything that Selena launches on the market is sold out in hours. Another plus of the appointment with cosmetics in France was that the singer attended said presentation.

In this way, Selena Gómez was able to meet face to face with many fans who were eagerly waiting to tell her how much they appreciate and love her.. What Selena could not imagine is that some follower adores her so much that she is even capable of tattooing the image and name of the cover of her album ‘Revival’, something for which the artist has become emotional, thanking her while holding her hand to the heart in a gesture that this act had reached him.

Fans of other artists also tattoo their names

This is the case of Lali Espósito, also an actress and singer, who has been combining her facets for years since a producer from the Disney factory discovered her in a ‘casting’ and ended up being ‘the goose that lays the golden eggs’ since childhood with series like ‘Rincón de luz’, ‘Floricienta’ and ‘Chiquititas without end’.

Lali who is giving concerts with her tour throughout Latin America in which she brings her album ‘Disciplina’ to the general public. His fans are liking this project so much that there are many who don’t get his songs out of their heads, but the curious thing is that there are also those who don’t get it out of their skin.

What you read! At his last concert he was able to meet a fan who has tattooed his signatureto, besides dthe name of his album ‘Disciplina’ and also that as soon as he saw the artist he threw himself to the ground as if he had fainted. Something that caught the attention of the “Soy de Volar” singer so much that she shared it through Instagram stories saying: “I love this being”, a detail that has surely delighted this follower.