the tragic end of the actor who died stabbed

Harry Potter is one of the most popular wizard sagas of all time, marking a before and after in the lives of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

EXCLUSIVE! We caught Eiza González in Los Angeles after the crazy night she spent with Demi Lovato.

The story written by the British author JK Rowling tells the story of a

young man

apprentice in the college of magic and sorcery. After eight successful films, the cast of Harry Potter moved on with his life in search of new opportunities in the world of acting.

However, not all the actors ran with the best of luck, as a beloved actor passed away when his career was just beginning to take hold in the acting world.

It may interest you:

When to see Harry Potter 1, 2, and 3 in Azteca 7?



This was the tragic death of a Harry Potter actor

Is about Robert Arthur “Rob” Knoxwho acted as Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It was the year 2008, when he and his younger brother Karl Bishop decided to go to a London nightclub.

A week before, Robert’s younger brother had had a confrontation in the same place, so the assailant returned when he learned of his presence in the compound.

The aggressor returned with kitchen knives, and after bickering, ended up stabbing to death Robert and the latter died in hospital as there was nothing else to do.

“You threatened my brother with a knife. We’ll call the police. Rob wanted to avoid the fight, it was not his fault, ”said a witness to the events in Sidcup for BBC.

The young man’s friends called the police and even tried to defend him from the attacker, but the efforts were insufficient.

The bar owner called the police and the assailant was arrested hours later, shocking fans of the death of Robert Arthur “Rob” Knox. Harry Potter and the cast itself.

You may also like:

The magic of Harry Potter comes to the Azteca 7 screen.

